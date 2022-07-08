Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
HAVERHILL: Farmers Market
Support local!
Saturdays through October 29
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street
Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
DERRY: Book Sale
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
9:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Reset, Reconnect, Reenter
10-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays through October
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
PELHAM: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June through October
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street
Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com
HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Lawrence Festival of the Arts
Music, theater, dance, poetry, artists and artisans from Lawrence and beyond. For the young ones, there will be a “Kids Zone” where they can enjoy games, face painting, and photos with “Elsa and Anna.” Admission is free.
11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Lawrence Festival of the Arts, 50 Island Street
Info: www.lawrencearts.org.
NORTH ANDOVER: Earth Goddess Yoga and Herbal Chocolate Workshop
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $32; Non-member: $40
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74978
NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74763
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum
Open Saturdays through October
12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)
Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15
Free admission for Service Members and Families
Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org
HAVERHILL: Movie Matinee
“Belfast”, a young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. (PG-13)
1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
SALEM: Veterans Fundraiser
BBQ, live music by George Williams Band and Off The Map
Cost $15 pp
1-6 p.m., Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road
Info: www.facebook.com/Elks2226
ANDOVER: Comics Workshop (Grades 3-6)
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Walk
Held on the second Saturday of the month through October
3-6 p.m., downtown Haverhill
www.facebook.com/haverhillartwalk
NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge
Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15
Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74955
SUNDAY, JULY 10
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike – Boston Hill and Ward Reservation
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 1275 Turnpike Street
Info: www.fonat.org/events
MONDAY, JULY 11
METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)
Not quite a storytime, not quite a dance party — but the best of both!
9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club
Discussion of contemporary, history, biography, and more
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Questions: Joanne, joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)
10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Preschool Storytime
Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Matinee
“Encanto” (PG)
Free. All are welcome!
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Stories with Finn
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament
Registration starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 12 p.m.
Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane
Cost $175 includes dinner, curb-to-cart service, scoring by PGA professionals, contests, prizes, and more!
To register, email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com / 617-270-3803
KINGSTON: Shark Week Celebration
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop
1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Comic Workshop with Marek Bennett (Teens)
2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Job Search Help (Virtual)
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register for link: www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)
Career Transitions: Is now the right time?
2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)
Mondays
4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org
METHUEN: Car Show
5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street
Info: 978-683-0361
DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group
5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway
Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460
KINGSTON: Evening Meditation
Mondays
5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Bowling at Academy Lanes Haverhill
6-7:30 p.m., offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org
HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making
6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
DERRY: Based on a True Story: Real Life on Film (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night
“Encanto” (Rated PG)
6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
GROVELAND: Meet the Author
Dyke Hendrickson, author of “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem”
7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, JULY 12
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)
9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Mist register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)
9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives
Nature-based toddler playgroup
9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10
Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74727
DERRY: Community Clean Up
Garbage bags and gloves will be available to pick up at the library all day at the Children’s Room desk. Let us know the street in town that you are going to clean up and get to it! You can leave the bags of trash on the side of the road for DPW pick up on July 13.
Or, meet us at the library at 3:30, to take a walk and clean up trash in the area.
9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)
10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee
“Dog Day Afternoon” starring Al Pacino and John Cazale
10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)
Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: English at Large Book Group
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime
Explore a variety of scientific principles from magnetism and gravity to solving mysteries with science.
10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: ‘How to Search the Internet Effectively’
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)
Meets on the second Tuesday of each month
10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org
KINGSTON: Pool Noodle Shark Craft (Ages 3+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
GROVELAND: Author Event
Scott Lenga, author of “The Watchmakers”
1-2 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
METHUEN: Become Your Dreams: History of Hip Hop (Ages 5-18)
1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Avoiding Healthcare Errors, Fraud & Abuse
2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Boots & Bridles: The Story of Horseback Librarians (Virtual)
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
ANDOVER: Paper Marbling (Teens)
3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Teen Watercolors with Pixie Yates
3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Please register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday
4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Craft Day (Virtual)
Beehive decorating craft
5 p.m., via Zoom, Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org
KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters
Tuesdays
5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
WINDHAM: Food Truck
The Walking Gourmet Food Truck
5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx
LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice
Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org
DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)
Using maps for Genealogical research
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Stone Castle
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
DERRY: Bedtime Stories
6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301
To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org
WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire
6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road
Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx
ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)
Author Adam Stern will discuss his latest book, “Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
The Chosen: Episode 1, “Thunder,“ and 2, “I saw you”
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
METHUEN: WORDS Book Group
Discussing “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters
7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Tomato Growing
Learn the best methods for growing your own tomatoes at home!
7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storyime
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays through October
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street
Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar
METHUEN: Lego Block Party (Ages 5-8)
10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna (Up to Age 10)
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group
6 weeks: July 13 and 27 / August 17 and 31 / September 14 and 28
1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Seats are limited. Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
METHUEN: Kindness Rocks (Ages 9-14)
2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
SALEM: Talewise (Ages 5+)
2-3 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
DERRY: Shell Trinket Dish and Recycled Bracelet (Teens)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
HAVERHILL: S.T.E.A.M. Your Passion (Virtual)
Grades 6-12
3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: www.haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Clay Impressions
3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group
Currently reading “Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre
New members always welcome
4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Monadnock Bluegrass Band
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green
Everlasting Characters Kids Event
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by True Diamond Tribute Band
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
DERRY: Cooking Matters: Money Saver Alert
Learn how to use what you have (or have access to), practice using ‘hard to utilize’ ingredients in a variety of recipes, and discuss how to save foods and prevent food waste.
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)
7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)
Authors Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan will discuss their latest book, “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer”.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LONDONDERRY: What a Fool Believes – A Doobie Brothers Experience
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb
NORTH ANDOVER: Spark-A-Dream (Ages 3+)
Free, all are welcome!
7-8 p.m., Atkinson Elementary, under the tent
Info: 978-688-9505, ext.42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
METHUEN: Carolyn Craig – Organ Concert
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
