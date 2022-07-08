Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

HAVERHILL: Farmers Market

Support local!

Saturdays through October 29

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., 51 Merrimack Street

Info: www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

DERRY: Book Sale

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

9:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Reset, Reconnect, Reenter

10-11:30 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays through October

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lawrence Catholic Academy parking lot, 101 Parker Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

PELHAM: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June through October

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Congregational Church, 3 Main Street

Info: 603-401-3596 / pelhamnhmarket@gmail.com

HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Lawrence Festival of the Arts

Music, theater, dance, poetry, artists and artisans from Lawrence and beyond. For the young ones, there will be a “Kids Zone” where they can enjoy games, face painting, and photos with “Elsa and Anna.” Admission is free.

11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Lawrence Festival of the Arts, 50 Island Street

Info: www.lawrencearts.org.

NORTH ANDOVER: Earth Goddess Yoga and Herbal Chocolate Workshop

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $32; Non-member: $40

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74978

NORTH ANDOVER: Garden Tour

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: $9; Member child: free; Non-member Adult: $15; Non-member child: free

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74763

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Firefighting Museum

Open Saturdays through October

12-4 p.m., 75 Kenoza Ave (Route 110)

Cost: Adults: $5; Children: $3; Family: $15

Free admission for Service Members and Families

Info: www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org

HAVERHILL: Movie Matinee

“Belfast”, a young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. (PG-13)

1-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

SALEM: Veterans Fundraiser

BBQ, live music by George Williams Band and Off The Map

Cost $15 pp

1-6 p.m., Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road

Info: www.facebook.com/Elks2226

ANDOVER: Comics Workshop (Grades 3-6)

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Art Walk

Held on the second Saturday of the month through October

3-6 p.m., downtown Haverhill

www.facebook.com/haverhillartwalk

NORTH ANDOVER: Date Night at Stevens-Coolidge

Music, food truck, corn hole, ladder toss, board games, and more.

Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member: $9; Non-member: $15

Info: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74955

SUNDAY, JULY 10

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike – Boston Hill and Ward Reservation

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 1275 Turnpike Street

Info: www.fonat.org/events

MONDAY, JULY 11

METHUEN: On the Move! (Ages 2-5)

Not quite a storytime, not quite a dance party — but the best of both!

9:30-10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Non-Fiction Book Club

Discussion of contemporary, history, biography, and more

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Questions: Joanne, joannedahlgrenma@gmail.com

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

ANDOVER: Stories on the Steps (Ages 0-5)

10-10:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Preschool Storytime

Session 1: 10-10:45 or Session 2: 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Must register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Little Explorers (Ages 0-2)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Matinee

“Encanto” (PG)

Free. All are welcome!

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Stories with Finn

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Summer Reading Help

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Plaistow Lions Golf Tournament

Registration starts at 11 a.m. Shotgun start at 12 p.m.

Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane

Cost $175 includes dinner, curb-to-cart service, scoring by PGA professionals, contests, prizes, and more!

To register, email: plaistownh.lions@gmail.com / 617-270-3803

KINGSTON: Shark Week Celebration

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Fix-IT Shop

1-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Cost: $4 plus the cost of parts for seniors (ID required); $10 plus the cost of parts for non-seniors and non-residents. Please note there is a $2 diagnostic fee.

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Comic Workshop with Marek Bennett (Teens)

2-4 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Job Search Help (Virtual)

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register for link: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Job Search Help (Virtual)

Career Transitions: Is now the right time?

2-3:15 p.m., via Zoom, Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register for link: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Game Time for All Ages (Virtual)

Mondays

4 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register for link: email: after@thearcofghn.org

METHUEN: Car Show

5-9 p.m., Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Street

Info: 978-683-0361

DERRY: Parkinson’s Support Group

5:30-8 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E Broadway

Info: Diane Cole at 603-505-1460

KINGSTON: Evening Meditation

Mondays

5:45 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Bowling at Academy Lanes Haverhill

6-7:30 p.m., offered by The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org

HAVERHILL: Papercrafting and Card Making

6-7:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

DERRY: Based on a True Story: Real Life on Film (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Movie Night

“Encanto” (Rated PG)

6:30-8:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

GROVELAND: Meet the Author

Dyke Hendrickson, author of “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem”

7-8 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, JULY 12

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

HAVERHILL: Little Ones Learn and Play (Ages 0-2)

9:15-9:45 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Mist register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Dementia Dialogues (Virtual)

9:30-10:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Butterfly Detectives

Nature-based toddler playgroup

9:30-10:30 a.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: Member Adult: Free; Member Child: $5; Non-member Adult: Free; Non-member Child: $10

Register: 978-607-1133 / www.thetrustees.org/event/74727

DERRY: Community Clean Up

Garbage bags and gloves will be available to pick up at the library all day at the Children’s Room desk. Let us know the street in town that you are going to clean up and get to it! You can leave the bags of trash on the side of the road for DPW pick up on July 13.

Or, meet us at the library at 3:30, to take a walk and clean up trash in the area.

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Step Into Music (Ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Creation Station (Ages 3-5)

10-11 a.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: www.haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Classic Movie Matinee

“Dog Day Afternoon” starring Al Pacino and John Cazale

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

SALEM: Summer Storytime (Ages 3-5)

Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: English at Large Book Group

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: STEM Playtime

Explore a variety of scientific principles from magnetism and gravity to solving mysteries with science.

10:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: ‘How to Search the Internet Effectively’

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Transition Coffee Hour (Virtual)

Meets on the second Tuesday of each month

10-11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Info: 978-373-0552 / www.thearcofghn.org

KINGSTON: Pool Noodle Shark Craft (Ages 3+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

GROVELAND: Author Event

Scott Lenga, author of “The Watchmakers”

1-2 p.m., via Zoom or in-person, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

METHUEN: Become Your Dreams: History of Hip Hop (Ages 5-18)

1-1:45 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Registration required: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Avoiding Healthcare Errors, Fraud & Abuse

2 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Boots & Bridles: The Story of Horseback Librarians (Virtual)

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

ANDOVER: Paper Marbling (Teens)

3-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Teen Watercolors with Pixie Yates

3-4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Please register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Tie Dye Tuesday

4-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Craft Day (Virtual)

Beehive decorating craft

5 p.m., via Zoom, Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

Must register: Email: Neala Mercier: afterarcofghn.org / www.thearcofghn.org

KINGSTON: Sit ‘N Stitch Quilters

Tuesdays

5-6:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

WINDHAM: Food Truck

The Walking Gourmet Food Truck

5-7:30 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx

LAWRENCE: LGBTQ+ Grief Support (Virtual)

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Merrimack Valley Hospice

Register for link: kcheek@homehealthfoundation.org / www.homehealthfoundation.org

DERRY: Genealogy Series (Virtual)

Using maps for Genealogical research

6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Stone Castle

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

DERRY: Bedtime Stories

6:30-7 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Poetry Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

Explore the world of Harry Potter while Patrick tells the story.

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street, Suite 301

To register, email: after@thearcofghn.org

WINDHAM: Concert in the Park: All Day Fire

6:30-8 p.m., Griffin Park, 101 Range Road

Info: www.windhamnh.gov/calendar.aspx

ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)

Author Adam Stern will discuss his latest book, “Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

The Chosen: Episode 1, “Thunder,“ and 2, “I saw you”

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

METHUEN: WORDS Book Group

Discussing “Detransition, Baby” by Torrey Peters

7-8 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Tomato Growing

Learn the best methods for growing your own tomatoes at home!

7 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words (Ages 0-2)

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storyime

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays through October

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, across from the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill Street

Info: www.groundworklawrence.org/calendar

METHUEN: Lego Block Party (Ages 5-8)

10 a.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Jump and Jam with Joanna (Up to Age 10)

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Bereavement Support Group

6 weeks: July 13 and 27 / August 17 and 31 / September 14 and 28

1-2:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Seats are limited. Please register: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

METHUEN: Kindness Rocks (Ages 9-14)

2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

SALEM: Talewise (Ages 5+)

2-3 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

DERRY: Shell Trinket Dish and Recycled Bracelet (Teens)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

HAVERHILL: S.T.E.A.M. Your Passion (Virtual)

Grades 6-12

3-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: www.haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Teen Creations: Clay Impressions

3-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Space is limited. Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

SALEM: Non-Fiction Book Group

Currently reading “Agent Sonya” by Ben Macintyre

New members always welcome

4-5 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Monadnock Bluegrass Band

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Ordway Park, located on Main Street at the intersection of Route 121 and Depot Road

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green

Everlasting Characters Kids Event

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by True Diamond Tribute Band

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

DERRY: IFC Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

DERRY: Cooking Matters: Money Saver Alert

Learn how to use what you have (or have access to), practice using ‘hard to utilize’ ingredients in a variety of recipes, and discuss how to save foods and prevent food waste.

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

6:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Critique Group (Virtual)

7-9 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Book Discussion (Virtual)

Authors Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan will discuss their latest book, “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer”.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LONDONDERRY: What a Fool Believes – A Doobie Brothers Experience

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule/bmb

NORTH ANDOVER: Spark-A-Dream (Ages 3+)

Free, all are welcome!

7-8 p.m., Atkinson Elementary, under the tent

Info: 978-688-9505, ext.42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

METHUEN: Carolyn Craig – Organ Concert

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

