WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

PELHAM: Cornhole

New players always welcome.

9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road

Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com

ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show

10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)

10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays

10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Space Travel Effects on Health

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga

Mondays and Wednesdays

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Pirates Lost at Sea

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

KINGSTON: USS Albacore

Maritime Flags, and Morse Code Activities

1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Matt York Performance

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)

Wednesdays

Beginners are welcome.

2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required.

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Knitting Group

Wednesdays

4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour

Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.

5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street

Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

WINDHAM: Fireworks and Band

Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., Souled Out Show band at 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Windham High School,64 London Bridge Road

More info: 603-965-1208 / recreation@windhamnh.gov

PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green — All Day Fire Band

Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.

6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall

Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org

PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC

Wednesdays

Free performance by Maddi Ryan

6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road

Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: The Woman in the Library (Virtual)

A murder mystery set in the Boston Public Library

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

KINGSTON: A Healthy Lake Begins with You

NH Lakes LakeSmart Program

7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: www.kingstonlakesnh.org

LONDONDERRY: Bruce Marshall Group with James Montgomery

7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road

Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule

METHUEN: Rededication Concert

Boston organists: Leo Abbot, Richard Clark, Mark Dwyer and Ross Wood — will be playing works by Jongen, Peters, Clark, Widor and Sowerby.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway

Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12

Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar

ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series

Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)

Wednesdays through August 10

In Dirges Sad Delight: Gorgeous works by Dowland, Danyel, Campion, Coprario, and their contemporaries invite mournful reverie, catharsis, and solace as we consider the barrier between nature and mortality.

8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street

Info: www.sohipboston.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

AMESBURY: Amesbury Days

- June 23 through July 4 -

Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com

ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness

Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tuesday of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)

8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $8 per class

To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov

More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com

ANDOVER: Wiggle Words

9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip

Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.

Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)

Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose

10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

KINGSTON: Bone Builders

Tuesdays and Thursdays

10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)

10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

DERRY: SRP Event (Morning session)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

KINGSTON: Dive In! More Scuba Diving Fun (Ages 8+)

12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: God’s Eye Weaving (Ages 5-11)

1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: SRP Event (Afternoon session)

1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Speaker Series: Health Care Experts Focus on Equity and Inclusion

A talk about the Commonwealth’s newly created Health Equity Compact, which aims to chart the course toward addressing disparities in health equity head-on.

4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Auditorium, 70-71 N Parish Road

RSVP by Fri., June 24: 978-722-2870 / rnapolitano@glfhc.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – The Bel Airs

New England’s premier 50s doo-wop vocal group since 2009.

6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club

Thursdays

6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club

6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)

7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org

KINGSTON: Movie Night

“Finding Dory”

7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org

