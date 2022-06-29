WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
AMESBURY: Amesbury Days
- June 23 through July 4 -
Info/Schedule: www.amesburydays.com
PELHAM: Cornhole
New players always welcome.
9 a.m., The Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road
Must register: Call Sara at 603-635-3800 / www.pelhamweb.com
ANDOVER: Bryson Lang Comedy Show
10-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: Infant Storytime (0-12 months)
10-10:30 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Pre-School Storytime
Wednesdays
10:30 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Space Travel Effects on Health
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: Gentle Yoga
Mondays and Wednesdays
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Pirates Lost at Sea
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration appreciated: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
KINGSTON: USS Albacore
Maritime Flags, and Morse Code Activities
1 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Matt York Performance
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW — Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Dungeons and Dragons Club (Grades 8-12 and College Students)
Wednesdays
Beginners are welcome.
2:30-5 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
If you know Italian and are looking for others to speak this language with, then this is the group for you!
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required.
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Knitting Group
Wednesdays
4-6 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
ANDOVER: Upstairs Downstairs House Tour
Tour the 203-year old Blanchard House, home to the Andover Center for History and Culture, you’ll hear about the history and architectural details of the house and stories about the Blanchard family and other residents.
5-6:30 p.m., Andover Center for History & Culture, 97 Main Street
Must register: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverhistoryandculture.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
WINDHAM: Fireworks and Band
Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m., Souled Out Show band at 7:15 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Windham High School,64 London Bridge Road
More info: 603-965-1208 / recreation@windhamnh.gov
PELHAM: Concerts on the Village Green — All Day Fire Band
Free. Bring a chair or blanket. Food & drinks available for purchase.
6-8 p.m., Village Green, located in front of the Pelham Public Library, Police and Town Hall
Info: www.pelhamcommunityspirit.org
PLAISTOW: Summer Concerts at the PARC
Wednesdays
Free performance by Maddi Ryan
6-8 p.m., PARC, Old County Road
Info: www.plaistow.com/recreation/pages/recreation
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday in the Trustees Room
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Details: Fran at 978-686-4080 / fmagro@nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: The Woman in the Library (Virtual)
A murder mystery set in the Boston Public Library
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
KINGSTON: A Healthy Lake Begins with You
NH Lakes LakeSmart Program
7 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: www.kingstonlakesnh.org
LONDONDERRY: Bruce Marshall Group with James Montgomery
7-8:30 p.m., 265 Mammoth Road
Info: www.londonderryartscouncil.org/cotc-schedule
METHUEN: Rededication Concert
Boston organists: Leo Abbot, Richard Clark, Mark Dwyer and Ross Wood — will be playing works by Jongen, Peters, Clark, Widor and Sowerby.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 320 Broadway
Tickets: $15 adults / $5 children under 12
Info and tickets: www.mmmh.org/event-calendar
ANDOVER: SoHIP Concert Series
Society for Historically Informed Performance, Inc (SoHIP)
Wednesdays through August 10
In Dirges Sad Delight: Gorgeous works by Dowland, Danyel, Campion, Coprario, and their contemporaries invite mournful reverie, catharsis, and solace as we consider the barrier between nature and mortality.
8 p.m., The Chapel at West Parish, 210 Lowell Street
Info: www.sohipboston.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
ATKINSON: Fusion Fitness
Tuesdays and Thursdays (1st Tuesday of the month from 8-8:45 a.m.)
8:30-9:15 a.m., Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $8 per class
To register: 603-362-1098 / email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov
More info: 603-382-7460 / email fitnessa@aol.com
ANDOVER: Wiggle Words
9:30-10 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GROVELAND: Perkins Cove Trip
Offered by Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Depart 9:30 a.m., return at 3:30 p.m.
Cost $15 (Lunch on your own)
Must register: Nisha at 978-372-1101 / nburke@grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Mother Goose on the Loose
10-10:45 a.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Registration required: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
KINGSTON: Bone Builders
Tuesdays and Thursdays
10 a.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Little Listeners (Ages 2-5)
10:15-10:45 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
DERRY: SRP Event (Morning session)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Toddler Time (18 months – age 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
KINGSTON: Dive In! More Scuba Diving Fun (Ages 8+)
12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Camp Crafts: God’s Eye Weaving (Ages 5-11)
1-2 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Registration required: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: SRP Event (Afternoon session)
1:30-2:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Details: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Speaker Series: Health Care Experts Focus on Equity and Inclusion
A talk about the Commonwealth’s newly created Health Equity Compact, which aims to chart the course toward addressing disparities in health equity head-on.
4:30 p.m., Lawrence High School Auditorium, 70-71 N Parish Road
RSVP by Fri., June 24: 978-722-2870 / rnapolitano@glfhc.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Excel
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Summer Concert Series – The Bel Airs
New England’s premier 50s doo-wop vocal group since 2009.
6-8 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Thursday Night Book Club
Thursdays
6-8 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Thursday Evening Book Club
6:30-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: Diane Shaw, 978-837-5146 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: LGBTQ+ Basics and Beyond (Virtual)
7 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www/mhl.org
KINGSTON: Movie Night
“Finding Dory”
7:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Info: 603-642-3321 / www.kingston-library.org
