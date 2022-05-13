FRIDAY, MAY 13

DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)

Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers

9 a.m., meet at Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track

Free. No registration required.

Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Quilting Bee: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m., Jazz Night at NAHS: 7 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

GROVELAND: Frederic Chopin – ‘Brushed By An Angel’s Wing’

Virtual lecture, as well as live piano performances

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive

2-7 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road

Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale — Friends of Stevens Memorial Library

4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.

NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover 375 Gala

6 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill

Tickets: www.northandoverma.gov/375/upcoming-events

SATURDAY, MAY 14

PLAISTOW: Town Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. – 2 p.m., rain or shine

Map of locations: www.plaistow.com/recreation

Details: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / recreation@plaistow.com

WINDHAM: Town Wide Yard Sale

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., town wide

Register: www.windham.recdesk.com

More info: www.windham.gov

PLAISTOW: Open House — Beede Waste Oil Superfund Site

9-11 a.m., 22 Main Street

Learn about 2022 remediation efforts, wild animal habitat work, animal rehab with special guests Chris Bogard (turtles), Wings of the Dawn, and their rescued animal friends.

PLAISTOW: Plant Sale

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road

Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale — Friends of Stevens Memorial Library

9 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.

KINGSTON: Touch A Truck

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Details: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)

Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

Join virtual hosts Kim and Diane as they take you step-by-step through the process of making Crockpot Teriyaki Chicken.

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

HAMPSTEAD: Kids Spring Festival

Food trucks, a bouncy slide, a rock wall, a petting farm, and more!

Free admission

1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road

Info: 603-329-5959 / www.islandpondbc.com

WEST NEWBURY: Fairytale Hayride

1-4 p.m., Long Hill Orchard & Farm, 520 Main Street

$5 per person

Info: www.pentucketarts.org

HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild

2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: Marcus deLemos, 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Fields of Tulips Centerpiece Workshop

2-4 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $52 Member/$65 Non-Member

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73705

NORTH ANDOVER: How to Be a Dungeon Master (Grades 7-12)

2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Choral Society — ‘Songs for the Journey’

7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Info and Tickets: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org

SUNDAY, MAY 15

ANDOVER: Memorial Day Flag Replacing

11 a.m., Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 Spring Grove Road

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale — Friends of Stevens Memorial Library

12- 3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.

ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Music Teachers Association Recital

2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop

2 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street

Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.

Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas

PLAISTOW: MVPO Spring Concert

“A Pastoral Palette” presented by Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra

2:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Cost: Adults: $25 / Seniors: $20 / Students: $15 / Children ages 4-12: $5

Tickets: Available at the door or call 603-257-5257 or email lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net

Details: www.mvpomusic.org

ANDOVER: Andover Choral Society — ‘Emerge. Together’

3 p.m., Christ Church, 33 Central Street

Tickets: $25, $20 for 10, $5 students

Purchase: 978-682-4050 / www.andoverchoralsociety.org

HAVERHILL: Dabble with Watercolor Painting for All Ages (Virtual)

Learn a couple of watercolor techniques!

4 p.m. Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

To register for the Zoom link, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Choral Society — ‘Songs for the Journey’

4 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street

Info and Tickets: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org

MONDAY, MAY 16

KINGSTON: Red Cross Blood Drive

12-5 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration is required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters

2-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

PLAISTOW: Author Jamie Ford — ”Hotel on the corner of Bitter and Sweet”

Book signing at 6 p.m. followed by discussion at 6:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road

Must register: www.bitterinjustice.wordpress.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org

DERRY: Tips for Successful Dementia Conversations

6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway

Register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

