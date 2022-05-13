FRIDAY, MAY 13
DERRY: Spring Strolls – Stay Healthy (Astro Walk)
Have fun exercising with your local Derry Police Officers
9 a.m., meet at Pinkerton Academy Outdoor Track
Free. No registration required.
Details: www.derrynh.org/police-department/events/202021
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Quilting Bee: 10 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m., Jazz Night at NAHS: 7 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
GROVELAND: Frederic Chopin – ‘Brushed By An Angel’s Wing’
Virtual lecture, as well as live piano performances
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
DERRY: Red Cross Blood Drive
2-7 p.m., Church of Latter-day Saints, 50 Adams Pond Road
Register: 1-800-RED-CROSS / www.redcrossblood.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale — Friends of Stevens Memorial Library
4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover 375 Gala
6 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill
Tickets: www.northandoverma.gov/375/upcoming-events
SATURDAY, MAY 14
PLAISTOW: Town Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. – 2 p.m., rain or shine
Map of locations: www.plaistow.com/recreation
Details: 603-382-5200, ext. 204 / recreation@plaistow.com
WINDHAM: Town Wide Yard Sale
8 a.m. – 12 p.m., town wide
Register: www.windham.recdesk.com
More info: www.windham.gov
PLAISTOW: Open House — Beede Waste Oil Superfund Site
9-11 a.m., 22 Main Street
Learn about 2022 remediation efforts, wild animal habitat work, animal rehab with special guests Chris Bogard (turtles), Wings of the Dawn, and their rescued animal friends.
PLAISTOW: Plant Sale
9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
LONDONDERRY: Teen Walk & Talk – Londonderry Rail Trail
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., meet at YMCA Londonderry, 206 Rockingham Road
Info: 603-437-8477, ext.128 / selizabeth@urteachers.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale — Friends of Stevens Memorial Library
9 a.m. — 4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
KINGSTON: Touch A Truck
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Details: 603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Lunch Hour Live (Ages 18+)
Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
Join virtual hosts Kim and Diane as they take you step-by-step through the process of making Crockpot Teriyaki Chicken.
11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
To register, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
HAMPSTEAD: Kids Spring Festival
Food trucks, a bouncy slide, a rock wall, a petting farm, and more!
Free admission
1-3 p.m., Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road
Info: 603-329-5959 / www.islandpondbc.com
WEST NEWBURY: Fairytale Hayride
1-4 p.m., Long Hill Orchard & Farm, 520 Main Street
$5 per person
Info: www.pentucketarts.org
HAVERHILL: Virtual Tabletop Guild
2-4 p.m., via Zoom, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: Marcus deLemos, 978-373-1586 / mvalenzuela@haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Fields of Tulips Centerpiece Workshop
2-4 p.m., , 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $52 Member/$65 Non-Member
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/73705
NORTH ANDOVER: How to Be a Dungeon Master (Grades 7-12)
2-4 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Choral Society — ‘Songs for the Journey’
7:30 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Info and Tickets: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org
SUNDAY, MAY 15
ANDOVER: Memorial Day Flag Replacing
11 a.m., Spring Grove Cemetery, 5 Spring Grove Road
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale — Friends of Stevens Memorial Library
12- 3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave.
ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Music Teachers Association Recital
2-3 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
GEORGETOWN: ‘Last Gas’ by Georgetown Theatre Workshop
2 p.m., Perley School on 51 North Street
Cost: $14, Seniors and Students $9.
Tickets: www.gtowntheatre.org or www.our.show/gtwlastgas
PLAISTOW: MVPO Spring Concert
“A Pastoral Palette” presented by Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra
2:30 p.m., Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Cost: Adults: $25 / Seniors: $20 / Students: $15 / Children ages 4-12: $5
Tickets: Available at the door or call 603-257-5257 or email lynn.mastorakos@timberlane.net
Details: www.mvpomusic.org
ANDOVER: Andover Choral Society — ‘Emerge. Together’
3 p.m., Christ Church, 33 Central Street
Tickets: $25, $20 for 10, $5 students
Purchase: 978-682-4050 / www.andoverchoralsociety.org
HAVERHILL: Dabble with Watercolor Painting for All Ages (Virtual)
Learn a couple of watercolor techniques!
4 p.m. Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
To register for the Zoom link, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Choral Society — ‘Songs for the Journey’
4 p.m., Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High Street
Info and Tickets: www.newburyportchoralsociety.org
MONDAY, MAY 16
KINGSTON: Red Cross Blood Drive
12-5 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
603-642-3521 / www.kingston-library.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Monday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (0-18 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Family Caregiver Support Group
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration is required: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
GROVELAND: Adult Knit-a-Bitters
2-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
PLAISTOW: Author Jamie Ford — ”Hotel on the corner of Bitter and Sweet”
Book signing at 6 p.m. followed by discussion at 6:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road
Must register: www.bitterinjustice.wordpress.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org
DERRY: Tips for Successful Dementia Conversations
6:30-8 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 305 E Broadway
Register: lizr@derrypl.org / 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.