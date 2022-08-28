Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week

Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25

Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!

Details: www.haverhillchamber.com

LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day

August 17-22

Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!

Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays through October 2

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets

Rain or shine.

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

SALEM: Farmers Market

Open Sundays – Year Round

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com

SALEM: Exotic Car Show

Come see one-of-a-kind cars and motorcycles!

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana

Info: 603-212-9650 / www.tuscanvillagesalem.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

HAVERHILL: Methuen Police Patrolman’s Golf Tournament

Fundraiser to raise money for local outreach.

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street

Register/info: 978-983-8818 / www.methuenpatrolman.com

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Mondays

Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: Trip to Peabody Essex Museum

Departs at 9:30 a.m. Returns at 3:30 p.m. / Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: Van $15, Admission $18. Lunch is on your own.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)

7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

ANDOVER: Senior Programs

Tuesdays

Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.

Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast

Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. After breakfast Paul MacKay will present “The Birth of a Legend: The Story of America’s Sports Car”.

8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Cost: $6 per ticket

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (All ages)

Drop-in clinic

8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

Pre-register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo

GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)

Tuesdays

9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Cost: $5 per class

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program

Tuesdays and Fridays

9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

No charge

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Technology Workshop

“There’s an App for That!”

11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

GROVELAND: End of Summer Elvis & Ice Cream Bash

12:30-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street

Ice cream truck is free (12:30-1:15 p.m.) under the tent. Signup is required.

Music by Elvis (Rick Andrade) at 1:30 p.m. on the lawn. Bring your own chair or blanket.

Tickets are available at the COA office.

Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: The Energy Crisis of the 1970s

2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Every Tuesday through October 25

4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)

Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Carbone’s Kitchen Longest Table Fundraising Dinner

Come experience a delicious meal and help raise funds for L’Arche!

5:30-8:30 p.m., 151 South Main Street

Cost $125 per person

Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com

HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Studio Two

Free. Open to the public.

6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall

More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series

KINGSTON: Community Night and BinGoat Fundraiser

Donate and cheer for your favorite goat that “goes” on your square for prizes. It is their most “poopular” event of the year!

6-8 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road

Info: www.ymca.org/locations/southern-district-ymcacamp-lincoln-inc

ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct

Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover Poets Corner – Open Mic Night

Enjoy the late summer by the fire ring, as residents share classic and original verses in an intimate outdoor setting. Attendees are invited to bring their own submissions to share.

6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 153 Academy Road

Info: 978-686-4035 / www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org

KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night

“The Apostle Paul” – Rated PG13

No charge. Popcorn will be served.

7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125

More info: 603-642-6700

NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion

Currently reading “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

