SUNDAY, AUGUST 21
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Restaurant Week
Fri., August 19 – Thurs., August 25
Haverhill’s finest eateries will be offering special menu items at a special price. It will be a week of great values, special events and gastronomical adventures!
Details: www.haverhillchamber.com
LONDONDERRY: Old Home Day
August 17-22
Concerts, fireworks, parade, 5k road race, baby contest, children’s games, and so much more!
Info: Email: oldhomeday@londonderrynh.org / www.londonderrynh.org/old-home-day-committee
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays through October 2
10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Corner of First and Main Streets
Rain or shine.
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
SALEM: Farmers Market
Open Sundays – Year Round
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tuscan Village, In front of Sleep Number and Drive Custom Fit along S. Broadway) 10 via Toscana
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.com
SALEM: Exotic Car Show
Come see one-of-a-kind cars and motorcycles!
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Tuscan Village Lake Park, 9 Via Toscana
Info: 603-212-9650 / www.tuscanvillagesalem.com
MONDAY, AUGUST 22
HAVERHILL: Methuen Police Patrolman’s Golf Tournament
Fundraiser to raise money for local outreach.
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell Street
Register/info: 978-983-8818 / www.methuenpatrolman.com
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Mondays
Quilting Group, 9 a.m.; Sunrise Singers, 9 a.m.; Rhythm Aires, 10:15 a.m.; Monday Matinees, 1 p.m.; Short Stories, 1 p.m.; Ping-Pong, 2 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: Trip to Peabody Essex Museum
Departs at 9:30 a.m. Returns at 3:30 p.m. / Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: Van $15, Admission $18. Lunch is on your own.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
DERRY: Science Book Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Overbooked: A (Mostly) YA Book Club for Adults (Virtual)
7-8:30 p.m., via Zoom, Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register for link: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
ANDOVER: Senior Programs
Tuesdays
Billiards, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Comfort Critters, 9 a.m. (group is full); Mah Jong, 1-3 p.m.; Social Bridge, 1-3:30 p.m.
Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
ANDOVER: Men’s Breakfast
Enjoy pancakes, sausages, home fries, orange juice and coffee. After breakfast Paul MacKay will present “The Birth of a Legend: The Story of America’s Sports Car”.
8:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Cost: $6 per ticket
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
METHUEN: Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (All ages)
Drop-in clinic
8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
Pre-register: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/cataldo
GROVELAND: 3B Fitness (Bones, Brain, Balance)
Tuesdays
9 a.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Cost: $5 per class
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bone Builders Exercise Program
Tuesdays and Fridays
9-10 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
No charge
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Technology Workshop
“There’s an App for That!”
11:15 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
GROVELAND: End of Summer Elvis & Ice Cream Bash
12:30-3 p.m., Council on Aging, 183 Main Street
Ice cream truck is free (12:30-1:15 p.m.) under the tent. Signup is required.
Music by Elvis (Rick Andrade) at 1:30 p.m. on the lawn. Bring your own chair or blanket.
Tickets are available at the COA office.
Info: 978-372-1101 / www.grovelandma.com
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: The Energy Crisis of the 1970s
2-3 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Every Tuesday through October 25
4-6 p.m., 1141 Massachusetts Street (South Park)
Info: www.lawrencefarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: Carbone’s Kitchen Longest Table Fundraising Dinner
Come experience a delicious meal and help raise funds for L’Arche!
5:30-8:30 p.m., 151 South Main Street
Cost $125 per person
Tickets: 978-373-5663 / www.haverhillchamber.com
HAMPSTEAD: Summer Concert Series – Studio Two
Free. Open to the public.
6 p.m., Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main Street, behind Town Hall
More info: www.hampsteadconcerts.com/concert-series
KINGSTON: Community Night and BinGoat Fundraiser
Donate and cheer for your favorite goat that “goes” on your square for prizes. It is their most “poopular” event of the year!
6-8 p.m., YMCA Camp Lincoln, 67 Ball Road
Info: www.ymca.org/locations/southern-district-ymcacamp-lincoln-inc
ANDOVER: Storytelling with Patrick (Virtual)
Tuesdays
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Ct
Register for link: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
DERRY: Documentary Film Group (Virtual)
6:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: North Andover Poets Corner – Open Mic Night
Enjoy the late summer by the fire ring, as residents share classic and original verses in an intimate outdoor setting. Attendees are invited to bring their own submissions to share.
6:30-8:30 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 153 Academy Road
Info: 978-686-4035 / www.northandoverhistoricalsociety.org
KINGSTON: Summer Movie Night
“The Apostle Paul” – Rated PG13
No charge. Popcorn will be served.
7 p.m., Trinity Church, 80 Route 125
More info: 603-642-6700
NORTH ANDOVER: Tuesday Evening Book Discussion
Currently reading “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
