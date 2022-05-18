WEDNESDAY, MAY 18
NORTH ANDOVER: Adult Programs: MA Library Collaborative 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group: 9:30 a.m., News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga, 1 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: ‘What is Your Aging in Place Plan’ by Jason Ebacher, Esq.
A proactive planning and crisis planning presentation.
1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW
Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket
1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center
Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group
3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
No registration required
Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Lotus Lanterns (Virtual)
4:30-5:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Details: www.haverhillpl.org
To register: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber Business Networking Mixer
5-7 p.m., Smolak Farms, LLC, 315 South Bradford Street
Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com
ANDOVER: Arts and Culture Community Mix & Mingle
5:30-7 p.m., Andover Town House, 20 Main Street
RSVP: 978-623-8262 / ann.ormond@andoverma.us
DERRY: Russia, the United States, and the War in Ukraine (Virtual)
6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Must register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
GROVELAND: Paint with Friends (Ages 16+)
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Registration required: www.langleyadamslib.org
HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz for All Ages (Virtual)
6:30 p.m. Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street
To register for the Zoom link, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Author Visit (Virtual)
An evening with Erika Ferencik & Sy Montgomery
7 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class
7:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive
Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org
THURSDAY, MAY 19
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Info: www.northandoverma.gov
PLAISTOW: Knitting Group
Every Thursday
9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: SpaceX: The Birth of Commercial Spaceflight
with NASA Solar System Ambassador David S. Ball
11 a.m. via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Bingo
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month
1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club
Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.
10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Reservation is requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
PLAISTOW: Card Players Group
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road
Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org
NORTH ANDOVER: First Book Chat
Currently discussing “Attack of the 5-Foot Fly Guy” by Tedd Arnold
3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)
4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook
Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.
5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.
Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Whittier Birthplace: Foodways: Honey
5:30-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road
Cost: starts at $25 per person
Tickets: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events
KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH
Third Thursday of the month
5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane
Meetings open to the public
Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh
NORTH ANDOVER: ‘Love Heals’ Documentary Screening
6:30-9 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Mass Ave
Cost $20
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
NORTH ANDOVER: First Ladies Series
The Adventures of Louisa Catherine Adams
7 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night with featured guest Surya Sarkhel
7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: Brendan 978-373-1586, x608 / bkieran@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: The Story of Sriracha
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: mhl.libnet.info/event/6440152
