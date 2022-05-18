WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

NORTH ANDOVER: Adult Programs: MA Library Collaborative 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group: 9:30 a.m., News and Views: 10 a.m., Games – Rummikub: 12:30 p.m., Bridge Refresher Club: 1 p.m., Chair Yoga, 1 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

NORTH ANDOVER: Wiggleworms Toddler Time (18-36 months)

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42016 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: ‘What is Your Aging in Place Plan’ by Jason Ebacher, Esq.

A proactive planning and crisis planning presentation.

1:30 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactvecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Plaistow MOW

Weekly trip (Wed) to Market Basket

1:30-2:30 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center

Cost: $3 donation. Seating limited. Must register: 603-834-6010

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

GROVELAND: Italian Conversation Group

3-4 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

No registration required

Info: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Lotus Lanterns (Virtual)

4:30-5:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Details: www.haverhillpl.org

To register: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Merrimack Valley Chamber Business Networking Mixer

5-7 p.m., Smolak Farms, LLC, 315 South Bradford Street

Info: www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Arts and Culture Community Mix & Mingle

5:30-7 p.m., Andover Town House, 20 Main Street

RSVP: 978-623-8262 / ann.ormond@andoverma.us

DERRY: Russia, the United States, and the War in Ukraine (Virtual)

6:30 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway

Must register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org

GROVELAND: Paint with Friends (Ages 16+)

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Registration required: www.langleyadamslib.org

HAVERHILL: Yoga with Liz for All Ages (Virtual)

6:30 p.m. Offered by The Arc, 57 Wingate Street

To register for the Zoom link, email Neala Mercier, after@thearcofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Author Visit (Virtual)

An evening with Erika Ferencik & Sy Montgomery

7 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAMPSTEAD: Virtual Meditation Class

7:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, 9 Mary E. Clark Drive

Must register for Zoom link: www.hampsteadlibrary.org

THURSDAY, MAY 19

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Info: www.northandoverma.gov

PLAISTOW: Knitting Group

Every Thursday

9:30 a.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: SpaceX: The Birth of Commercial Spaceflight

with NASA Solar System Ambassador David S. Ball

11 a.m. via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8430 / www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Bingo

Every Tuesday and Thursday

Bonus Bingo on the last Thursday of the month

1-3 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

ANDOVER: Dull Men’s Club

Join a group of men to enjoy and discuss the simple, everyday, run of the mill things.

10 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Reservation is requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

PLAISTOW: Card Players Group

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Vic Geary Senior Center, 18 Greenough Road

Info: 603-382-9276 / www.vicgearyseniordropincenter.org

NORTH ANDOVER: First Book Chat

Currently discussing “Attack of the 5-Foot Fly Guy” by Tedd Arnold

3:30-4:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505, ext. 42010 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Meditate with Amy (Grades 6-12)

4:30-5 p.m., online program, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Register for link: Rachel, 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Bilingual Computer Class: Microsoft Outlook

Two sessions available: Wed and Thurs.

5-7 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Computers supplied – no need to bring your own.

Must register: 978-373-1586 / programming@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Whittier Birthplace: Foodways: Honey

5:30-8 p.m., Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road

Cost: starts at $25 per person

Tickets: www.whittierbirthplace.org/events

KINGSTON: Pollinator Pathways NH

Third Thursday of the month

5:30 p.m., Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane

Meetings open to the public

Info: www.facebook.com/pollinatorpathwaysnh

NORTH ANDOVER: ‘Love Heals’ Documentary Screening

6:30-9 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Mass Ave

Cost $20

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

NORTH ANDOVER: First Ladies Series

The Adventures of Louisa Catherine Adams

7 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Open Mic Night with featured guest Surya Sarkhel

7-8:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: Brendan 978-373-1586, x608 / bkieran@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: The Story of Sriracha

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: mhl.libnet.info/event/6440152

