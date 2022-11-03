FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4

ANDOVER: Hearing Aid Checks/Cleanings

9:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services

NORTH ANDOVER: Veteran Resource Fair

Learn about VA benefits, Healthcare and Services, Educational Resources and more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 10 Reed Street

Info: www.northandoverma.news

ANDOVER: Managing Money: A Caregivers Guide to Finances

Learn tips to manage someone else’s finances, how to prepare for the future care costs, and the benefits for early planning.

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Robb Center

Register: 800-272-3900

LAWRENCE: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

Come see the newly completed Lawrence Healthcare Laundry Processing facility

10:30 a.m., 155 Shepard Street

RSVP to: 978-545-0200 / sgershman@unitex.com

DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library

Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)

CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.

No registration required.

11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway

Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org

HAVERHILL: Greek Festival

Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street

More info: 978-373-3311

NEWBURYPORT: Drawing Marathon Fundraiser

In Memory & Celebration of Peter Kimmins. The purpose of the event is to preserve Peter’s artistic legacy and establish regular drawing sessions in Peter’s name. Artists of all media can join to sketch; community members can take advantage of the opportunity to have family or pet portraits created; art lovers can purchase unique drawings made during the event while also supporting a great cause; and anyone can contribute any dollar amount.

11 a.m. — 7 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Donations and participation sign up: https://form.jotform.com/222845919215158

HAMPSTEAD: Indoor Plant Exchange

Stock up on plants or share cuttings in time for winter.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAMPSTEAD: Friday Matinee

Screening of “Elvis” (2022)

2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)

1st Friday of the month

2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street

Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com

Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org

DERRY: Tailgate Party & Live Auction

The Upper Room’s largest fundraising event includes Dinner with Dessert & Signature Drink, Live Entertainment with Matt Bergeron, Live Auction featuring Bill Burke, and 25 chances to win from 30+ Gift Basket Raffles!

5:30-10 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street

Cost: $100 per person

Tickets: bit.ly/tailgateparty2022

HAVERHILL: Ornament Making & Pizza

Come make ornaments for our tree donation. Pizza will be provided! Sunday we will reassemble to decorate our tree to be delivered and installed at the festival.

5:30-7:30 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info: email after@thearchofghn.org

ANDOVER: Candlelit Hike

Hike up Holt Hill and gather at the top for a candlelit meditation.

6-7:30 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Street

Cost: $24 Member, $30 Non-member

Must register: 978-607-1133 /www.thetrustees.org

LAWRENCE: Layla Strong Fundraiser

A fun night full of food, drinks, raffles, and laughter in honor of this warrior!

6-11 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 652 Andover Street

Tickets: $20 per person

Info/tickets: Diana: 978-419-1732

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5

ANDOVER: Food & Bike Drives

Neighbors in Need will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items. Used Bikes for Bikes Not Bombs will be accepting bikes and bike parts of all kinds.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-0321 / www.southchurch.com

KINGSTON: Pop Up Antique Sale

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 42 Depot Road

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com

Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org

PLAISTOW: Craft Fair

Rain or shine

9 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road

Info: www,stlukenh.org/news-events

SALEM: Craft Fair

Admission is free. Free parking at 9 Lawrence Road.

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road

Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org

KINGSTON: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays

The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.

9:30-11:30 a.m., 6 Church Street

Info: 603-642-7256 / churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org

HAMPSTEAD: Come Write at HPL

A large meeting room as well as smaller quiet spaces and study rooms. Coffee and tea are available upon request.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive

Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org

HAVERHILL: All for Ang 5K

5th annual 5K Run/Walk to honor the life and the memory of Angela Iannalfo. There will be a party immediately after the event with raffles and prizes. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the children of Haverhill Public Schools, Sacred Heart Food Pantry and other charities focused on children.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost before November 3: $25 / $15 ages 1-12

Cost on race day: $30 / $20 ages 1-12

Info/register: www.allforang.com

ATKINSON: Daffodil Project Needs Volunteers

Sponsored by the Atkinson Garden Club, the public planting begins at 10:30 a.m. at the field by the entrance to the Page Farm Subdivision, Main Street, Atkinson (Rt 121). It is recommended that volunteers wear long sleeves, gloves, and eye protection.

Info: www.atkinsongardenclub.com

HAVERHILL: Greek Festival

Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street

More info: 978-373-3311

HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)

Saturdays, November 5, 12, 19

Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.

11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org

LAWRENCE: Fundraiser for IBREA Foundation

Raffles, food, baked goods, shoulder massage, Aura readings and more for purchase. Proceeds to benefit IBREA’s latest project in El Salvador. All are welcome!

12-3 p.m., BodynBrain Yoga, 290 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-5200

NORTH ANDOVER: Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+)

Are you curious? Would you like to learn more? Have you played before, but currently lack people to play with? Join for an intro and a short campaign!

1:30-3:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

ANDOVER: Ironstone Farm Annual Fundraising Gala

This year’s gala will carry a James Bond theme, in celebration of our honoree, Jim Greeley’s favorite franchise. Every dollar raised will support our mission to improve lives through equine-assisted therapeutic programs. The evening will include dinner, one-of-a-kind auctions, casino games, and more.

6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Info/tickets: 978-475-4056 / www.ironstonefarm.org/gala

ANDOVER: A Better Chance 55th Anniversary Gala

Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover. Your purchases and donations help fund room and board, books, transportation, tutoring, health services, extracurricular programs, college prep, dormitory maintenance and much more!

6:30 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street

Info: 978-475-4892 / Email: mail@AndoverABC.org

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast

Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.

8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street

Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans

Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com

HAVERHILL: Tree Decorating

12 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street

Info: email after@thearchofghn.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale

12-3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave

Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com

Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest

Friends of North Andover Trails

1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road

Details: www.fonat.org/events

ANDOVER: Free Art Workshop

Explore the exhibition and experiment with objects and ideas that connect with themes of seeing the world through the dual lenses of art and science. All ages welcome.

2-3:30 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street

Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu

HAVERHILL: Free Movie Screening

“Where the crawdads sing” (PG-13)

2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Crowes Pasture

A roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Monique Byrne & Andy Rogovin, perform original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life.

2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band

Don’t miss this 17-piece big band all volunteer band, proud of its 50+ years of raising funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.

3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series (Virtual)

An intro to the Pre-Raphaelites of the 19th century. Learn about the roots of this British movement and see how the artists’ fascination with the medieval past, Romanticism and Realism led to a beautiful style that lasted more than half a century.

3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite

4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry

Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.

Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262

ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert

Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!

5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street

Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

