FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4
ANDOVER: Hearing Aid Checks/Cleanings
9:30-10:30 a.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.andoverma.gov/elder-services
NORTH ANDOVER: Veteran Resource Fair
Learn about VA benefits, Healthcare and Services, Educational Resources and more.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 10 Reed Street
Info: www.northandoverma.news
ANDOVER: Managing Money: A Caregivers Guide to Finances
Learn tips to manage someone else’s finances, how to prepare for the future care costs, and the benefits for early planning.
10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Robb Center
Register: 800-272-3900
LAWRENCE: Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting
Come see the newly completed Lawrence Healthcare Laundry Processing facility
10:30 a.m., 155 Shepard Street
RSVP to: 978-545-0200 / sgershman@unitex.com
DERRY: CONNECT at the Derry Public Library
Held every Friday for Parent/Child (Ages 0-6)
CONNECT with other parents, grandparents and caregivers while your children participate in a craft, story, play, and snack time.
No registration required.
11-12 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 East Broadway
Info: 603-437-8477 x27 or email skoza@urteachers.org
HAVERHILL: Greek Festival
Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.
11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street
More info: 978-373-3311
NEWBURYPORT: Drawing Marathon Fundraiser
In Memory & Celebration of Peter Kimmins. The purpose of the event is to preserve Peter’s artistic legacy and establish regular drawing sessions in Peter’s name. Artists of all media can join to sketch; community members can take advantage of the opportunity to have family or pet portraits created; art lovers can purchase unique drawings made during the event while also supporting a great cause; and anyone can contribute any dollar amount.
11 a.m. — 7 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Donations and participation sign up: https://form.jotform.com/222845919215158
HAMPSTEAD: Indoor Plant Exchange
Stock up on plants or share cuttings in time for winter.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAMPSTEAD: Friday Matinee
Screening of “Elvis” (2022)
2 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
SALEM: Game Café (Ages 9-12)
1st Friday of the month
2:30-4 p.m., Kelley Library, 234 Main Street
Info: 603-898-7064 / www.kelleylibrary.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
4-7 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com
Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org
DERRY: Tailgate Party & Live Auction
The Upper Room’s largest fundraising event includes Dinner with Dessert & Signature Drink, Live Entertainment with Matt Bergeron, Live Auction featuring Bill Burke, and 25 chances to win from 30+ Gift Basket Raffles!
5:30-10 p.m., Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street
Cost: $100 per person
Tickets: bit.ly/tailgateparty2022
HAVERHILL: Ornament Making & Pizza
Come make ornaments for our tree donation. Pizza will be provided! Sunday we will reassemble to decorate our tree to be delivered and installed at the festival.
5:30-7:30 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info: email after@thearchofghn.org
ANDOVER: Candlelit Hike
Hike up Holt Hill and gather at the top for a candlelit meditation.
6-7:30 p.m., Charles W. Ward Reservation, 65 Prospect Street
Cost: $24 Member, $30 Non-member
Must register: 978-607-1133 /www.thetrustees.org
LAWRENCE: Layla Strong Fundraiser
A fun night full of food, drinks, raffles, and laughter in honor of this warrior!
6-11 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, 652 Andover Street
Tickets: $20 per person
Info/tickets: Diana: 978-419-1732
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5
ANDOVER: Food & Bike Drives
Neighbors in Need will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items. Used Bikes for Bikes Not Bombs will be accepting bikes and bike parts of all kinds.
9 a.m. – 12 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-0321 / www.southchurch.com
KINGSTON: Pop Up Antique Sale
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., 42 Depot Road
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
9 a.m.-4 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com
Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org
PLAISTOW: Craft Fair
Rain or shine
9 a.m. — 3 p.m., St. Luke the Evangelist Parish, 8 Atkinson Depot Road
Info: www,stlukenh.org/news-events
SALEM: Craft Fair
Admission is free. Free parking at 9 Lawrence Road.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Congregational Church of Salem, 15 Lawrence Road
Info: 603-893-3421 / www.fcc-salem.org
KINGSTON: GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays
The seminar features video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.
9:30-11:30 a.m., 6 Church Street
Info: 603-642-7256 / churchoffice@kingstonfcc.org
HAMPSTEAD: Come Write at HPL
A large meeting room as well as smaller quiet spaces and study rooms. Coffee and tea are available upon request.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampstead Public Library, Mary E. Clark Drive
Info: 603-329-6411 / www.HampsteadLibrary.org
HAVERHILL: All for Ang 5K
5th annual 5K Run/Walk to honor the life and the memory of Angela Iannalfo. There will be a party immediately after the event with raffles and prizes. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit the children of Haverhill Public Schools, Sacred Heart Food Pantry and other charities focused on children.
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost before November 3: $25 / $15 ages 1-12
Cost on race day: $30 / $20 ages 1-12
Info/register: www.allforang.com
ATKINSON: Daffodil Project Needs Volunteers
Sponsored by the Atkinson Garden Club, the public planting begins at 10:30 a.m. at the field by the entrance to the Page Farm Subdivision, Main Street, Atkinson (Rt 121). It is recommended that volunteers wear long sleeves, gloves, and eye protection.
Info: www.atkinsongardenclub.com
HAVERHILL: Greek Festival
Food, raffle prizes, free admission and parking. Take out available.
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter Street
More info: 978-373-3311
HAVERHILL: Lunch Hour Live (Virtual)
Saturdays, November 5, 12, 19
Join your virtual hosts Kim and Diane! Cook along as they take you step by step through the process of making a delicious home cooked meal.
11 a.m., via Zoom, The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Register for link: after@thearchofghn.org
LAWRENCE: Fundraiser for IBREA Foundation
Raffles, food, baked goods, shoulder massage, Aura readings and more for purchase. Proceeds to benefit IBREA’s latest project in El Salvador. All are welcome!
12-3 p.m., BodynBrain Yoga, 290 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-5200
NORTH ANDOVER: Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons (Ages 10+)
Are you curious? Would you like to learn more? Have you played before, but currently lack people to play with? Join for an intro and a short campaign!
1:30-3:30 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Must register: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
ANDOVER: Ironstone Farm Annual Fundraising Gala
This year’s gala will carry a James Bond theme, in celebration of our honoree, Jim Greeley’s favorite franchise. Every dollar raised will support our mission to improve lives through equine-assisted therapeutic programs. The evening will include dinner, one-of-a-kind auctions, casino games, and more.
6-10 p.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Info/tickets: 978-475-4056 / www.ironstonefarm.org/gala
ANDOVER: A Better Chance 55th Anniversary Gala
Proceeds benefit A Better Chance of Andover. Your purchases and donations help fund room and board, books, transportation, tutoring, health services, extracurricular programs, college prep, dormitory maintenance and much more!
6:30 p.m., Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill, 723 Osgood Street
Info: 978-475-4892 / Email: mail@AndoverABC.org
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6
LAWRENCE: Veterans Breakfast
Honoring Veterans in memory of Roger Twomey. All are welcome.
8:30-11:30 a.m., Lawrence Elks Lodge, 682 Andover Street
Cost: $5 per person, Free for Veterans
Info: towerhillman@hotmail.com
HAVERHILL: Tree Decorating
12 p.m., The Arc of GHN, 57 Wingate Street
Info: email after@thearchofghn.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Book Sale
12-3 p.m., North Andover Historical Society, 800 Massachusetts Ave
Questions? FriendsofStevensMemLib.gmail.com
Info: www.FriendsofStevensMemLib-NA.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Guided Hike: Boxford State Forest
Friends of North Andover Trails
1-3 p.m., 744 Sharpners Pond Road
Details: www.fonat.org/events
ANDOVER: Free Art Workshop
Explore the exhibition and experiment with objects and ideas that connect with themes of seeing the world through the dual lenses of art and science. All ages welcome.
2-3:30 p.m., Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main Street
Must register: 978-749-4015 / www.addison.andover.edu
HAVERHILL: Free Movie Screening
“Where the crawdads sing” (PG-13)
2-4:45 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Sunday Concert – Crowes Pasture
A roots-infused, Contemporary Folk duo, Monique Byrne & Andy Rogovin, perform original music and eye-opening covers that reflect a mutual passion, sense of discovery and celebration of life.
2:30-4 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Shriners Swing Band
Don’t miss this 17-piece big band all volunteer band, proud of its 50+ years of raising funds for Shriners Children’s Hospital.
3 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Tickets: Adult $15 / Children 12 & Under $5
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
NORTH ANDOVER: European Art Series (Virtual)
An intro to the Pre-Raphaelites of the 19th century. Learn about the roots of this British movement and see how the artists’ fascination with the medieval past, Romanticism and Realism led to a beautiful style that lasted more than half a century.
3 p.m., via Zoom, Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Register for link: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
WINDHAM: Mother Son Nite
4:30-6:30 p.m., XTreme Craze, Londonderry
Cost: $18 per person which includes: airpark; $5 worth of tokens in the Game Zone (arcade); 2 slices of pizza; unlimited fountain drinks. If you have more than one son, price is $16 for each additional son. Kids 7 and older can play laser tag — for an additional fee of $9 if there is availability for you that day.
Register: https://windham.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1262
ANDOVER: Andover Bell Festival Concert
Handbell Choirs from Andover and North Andover will conclude their day of ringing with a short concert that will showcase pieces from each ensemble plus two pieces to be rung by all participating groups. Free admission. All are welcome!
5-6 p.m., South Church in Andover, 41 Central Street
Info: https://www.resonantmusicandenergy.com/events/andover-bell-festival-concert
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
These classes offer traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
