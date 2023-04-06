HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Art Walk returns to the downtown Riverfront Cultural District on June 3 and Sept. 30, highlighting underutilized spaces and local businesses with an alleyway artist market, exhibitions, live music, and interactive programming.
Applications are now open for artists interested in participating. Rachel Johnson, Array of Trades, will be organizing an artist market throughout the alleyways along Washington Street. There will be opportunities for artists to host workshops, demonstrations and pop-ups at participating businesses.
Apply online at tinyurl.com/2p8t3x8r. Volunteers are needed. Contact Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com.
All businesses along Washington Street are invited to participate. This program is presented by Creative Haverhill to support artists and businesses.
Visit creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or on Facebook for details. Haverhill Art Walk is a grant-funded program made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council.
WOW conference planned April 27
SALISBURY — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its 25th anniversary Winning Opportunities for Women (WOW) conference April 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blue Ocean Music Hall.
Tickets are $125 for members, $150 for non-members, $1,100 for a members table and $1,300 for a non-members table. The day include breakout sessions, breakfast and luncheon buffet, a vendor marketplace and a cash bar.
Featured speakers and their presentations are Emily Kline, Surviving and Thriving in Difficult Conversations; Teri Almquist, Making Wellness a Priority in Life; Elisabeth Brady, Taking Control of Your Financial Future and Kimberly Thomas, Leveraging Marketing Platforms Successfully.
For tickets, visit online at tinyurl.com/3rt2duxt.
Free Narcan training
HAVERHILL — Eammon’s Heart Foundation will hold its second of four planned Narcan trainings Tuesday, April 11, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Northern Essex Community College’s C Building Lecture Hall on the college’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
Participants will be educated in the use of Narcan (Naloxone) and will take home a free Narcan kit. Trainer Rebecca Pichardo will also discuss the risks of opioid overdose, how to recognize the signs of an overdose, steps to take to revive a person, the Good Samaritan laws and other relevant laws and policies.
This program is presented with the support of Mayor James Fiorentini and community partner Mass General Brigham Merrimack Valley Bridge Clinic and is hosted by the Human Services program at NECC. Register online at tinyurl.com/29hf7x3t.
Business Networking Mixer
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Networking Mixer on Wednesday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate St. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non members. Includes business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Vacation academies registration
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools in partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, the YMCA and YWCA, will hold an April Vacation Academy (April 18 to 21) that is open to students in Kindergarten through grade 8.
Academic lessons and recreational activities offered during school vacation are designed to keep students engaged in learning and provide working families with an option of high quality childcare at no cost to families.
To register your child contact the Boys & Girls Club at 978-374-6171 or ifeiner@haverhillbgc.org; the YMCA at 978-374-0506 or wolfc@northshoreymca.org, or the YWCA at 978-374-6121 or adesimone@ywcamema.org. Membership is not required.
