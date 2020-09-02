Caller alerts firefighters to blaze at popular Haverhill restaurant, limiting damage there

HAVERHILL — Thanks to an alert bystander, people can still enjoy their Mexican food fix from the popular Tacos Lupita restaurant.
A late-night fire this week at the River Street restaurant was quickly brought under control after a man who noticed the blaze called 911, fire Chief William Laliberty said.
The call allowed firefighters to prevent major damage to the building and keep flames from spreading to other businesses, Laliberty said.
Firefighters who responded Monday night to the restaurant's building 194 River St., which also houses the Cars 4 U car dealership, found the fire was in an exterior wall that faces the street, Laliberty said.
"Had the man not discovered the fire when he did, more fire damage could have occurred that may have communicated to the other businesses," the fire chief said.
The Fire Department received the 911 call about 10:15 p.m. Monday, Laliberty said. No other details about the caller's identity or how he noticed the fire were available.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Laliberty said. The fire's cause is believed to be electrical, he said.
Tacos Lupita resumed normal operations Tuesday. Some electrical work and other repairs were needed in another unit of he building because of the fire, according to Laliberty.