Voters will choose 9 city councilors from these 16 candidates — 9 incumbents and 7 challengers. The winners will serve the next two years.
INCUMBENTS
Melinda Barrett
Age: 56
Address: 12 Salem St.
Occupation: small business owner
Family: single, large extended family
Political background: 3-term city councilor. Served on many private, municipal boards: Cable Advisory, CDBG. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library, Buttonwoods Museum and Griffin-White Foundation.
Why should people vote for you? I have worked to improve city services and have been proactive in resolving a variety of issues. I have been successful in fighting for more police officers and increasing the library and school budgets.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Yes, replace and/or rehabilitation of both middle schools coupled with an aggressive maintenance plan.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Economic development to increase the tax base to pay for improvements to schools and public safety. We must adjust our zoning within our industrial parks to allow for more and varied commercial/industrial uses.
Joseph Bevilacqua
Address: Lambert Avenue
Occupation: President/CEO Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce
Family: married 39 years, 2 children
Political background: incumbent city councilor
Why should people vote for you? Education, public safety, jobs, not taxed to the max. Residents matter and they know that Joe Bevilacqua is the councilor that works for you.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Yes and the city can do this with state school building assistance so that no local tax override or additional taxpayer debt or increased taxes is required.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Keeping Haverhill affordable with reasonable taxes so that young families, middle age and seniors can all afford to live here and not be taxed to the max.
Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien
Age: 64
Address: 66 Webster St.
Family: married, 4 children
Occupation: hospital RN case manager
Political background: Haverhill city councilor 18 years, elected and served two terms on the St. Joseph School Board.
Why should people vote for you? I believe my service on Public Safety and Administration/Finance Committees has given me the skills needed to be an effective independent voice. I am an advocate for my community. I know what challenges working families face, plus I enjoy the problem solving and the collaboration it takes to get the job done.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? I totally support the mayor and School Committee’s efforts to replace the Whittier Middle School and Consentino Schools. I also support upgrading the technology in all schools to give every child an opportunity to work at their best.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Our greatest challenge is public safety. It’s getting more police on the streets, giving the police and fire departments the needed equipment and providing services in our schools to support and help children adversely effected by violence.
Tim Jordan
Age: 47
Address: 167 Kingsbury Ave.
Occupation: Self-employed financial adviser, Jordan Financial & Insurance Services
Family: married, four children.
Political background: currently serving my first term as a Haverhill city councilor
Why should people vote for you? As a financial adviser, I understand the need to live within a budget. However, I believe that we need to do a better job investing in our city.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Yes. These two school buildings are in terrible condition. Every student needs a good learning environment.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Public safety. We need to hire more police officers and firefighters to keep the residents of a city of our size, both in population and square miles, safe.
Colin LePage
Age: 55
Address: 5 Sunrise Drive
Occupation: district sales manager for Penn Engineering
Family: married, 4 children
Political background: city councilor.
Why should people vote for you? I am an effective leader with a proven track record of results gained by reallocating and increasing funding resources for education and public safety purposes.
Should voters support building a two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? With the current conditions of those schools, concerns for the safety of students and faculty and to provide an improved educational environment, yes, they should.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Public health and safety. Reducing and preventing crime by eliminating gang related drug activities that destroy our youth and the future well-being of our city.
William Macek
Age: 67
Address: 227 Concord St.
Occupation: attorney and city councilor
Family: married, 2 children
Political background: As a lifelong resident I have been active in Haverhill civic affairs as both a volunteer and elected official for most of my adult life.
Why should people vote for you? As an incumbent city councillor, my experience, leadership and vision will move Haverhill forward. I support safe streets, improved police and fire, and optimum education.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? I prefer two new schools, to create a 21st-century learning experience. State assistance is necessary. If funding is unavailable, both should be totally rebuilt.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? In one word: “Safety.” We need to rethink our streets’ safety, better lighting, more police visibility, drug and gang crackdowns. Haverhill’s future depends on it.
Michael McGonagle
Age: 61
Address: 39 Newton Ave.
Occupation: business owner, McGonagle Staffing
Family: married, 2 sons
Political background: 5-term city councilor
Why should people vote for you? I lead by example. I am president of the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill and founder and president of the Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill. I consistently advocate for additional revenue to be applied to areas of our greatest need, education and public safety.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? We owe every child in this community the opportunity to attend a safe, secure, and state-of-the-art educational institution. I will put the children first.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Citizen safety. We have to be able to ensure that are citizens can move around our city without fearing for their safety. I will continue working to make this a reality.
John Michitson
Age: 60
Address: 119 Kenoza St.
Occupation: electrical engineer
Family: married, 2 children
Political background: 18 years on City Council (9 years as president)
Why should people vote for you? To continue the work I’ve led in public education, public safety, economic development, and infrastructure. I want to improve quality of life for all citizens.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Yes, but if we better manage state funding intended to buy down the debt, we may be able to fund it without a debt exclusion.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? We need to bring good jobs to Haverhill to create opportunities for citizens and increase commercial tax base to improve public safety and education.
Thomas Sullivan
Age: 58
Address: 77 Longview St.
Occupation: Real estate conveyancing attorney
Family: 2 daughters, partner Jonathan
Political background: Democrat
Why should people vote for you: Hard working leader of the city, working with countless groups and organizations to make Haverhill a better place to live, work, learn and play.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Yes, everyone who cares about the future of education should support building these new schools and evaluating the rest via a master school capital plan.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Improving public safety and eliminating as best we can gang violence to ensure that every neighborhood is a safe neighborhood.
CHALLENGERS
Stavros Dimakis
Age: 48
Address: 123 Freeman St.
Occupation: self employed
Family: married, 2 children
Political background: independent
Why should people vote for you? I’m not a politician. I’m a small business guy keeping a family thing going for a long time here in the future. I want to be involved in making some important decisions for the city as it goes forward.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? I’d have to look into it and research it further.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Parking downtown is a big thing. Downtown isn’t bustling like people think it is, and part of the problem is parking.
Douglas Edison
Age: 66
Address: 28 Towne Hill Road
Occupation: retired
Family: married
Political background: past president Haverhill’s Brightside, past Rail Trail Committee member, Distinguished Democrat 2017, worked on numerous political campaigns, worked as community liaison for Rep.Vargas 2018.
Why should people vote for you? My aim is to make local government more user friendly. I propose moving to a ward based City Council with seven ward members and two at large members. I’d allow for a more transparent budget by using Cleargov software.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Yes. Hunking was replaced because it was substandard. The schools in question do not pass muster. Our children deserve equal opportunity.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? We need all of the citizens of Haverhill to feel like they are part of the solution. I’d also propose a neighborhood board to guide the mayor and City Council going forward.
Nicholas Golden
Age: 25
Address: 40 Locke St.
Occupation: communications director at the Massachusetts Statehouse
Family: parents, two siblings
Political background: Two and a half years working in the Legislature, four internships at the Legislature prior to employment, experienced volunteer for statewide and local campaigns.
Why should people vote for you? As a lifelong Haverhill resident, I want to see our community prosper. I plan to bring new energy, expertise and change to the City Council.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Absolutely, yes. With new state aid on the way, it’s time to invest in safe, high quality schools for students across the city.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Improving safety and affordability. If elected, I will increase the senior property tax exemption and push for hiring more police to protect every neighborhood.
Kenneth Quimby Jr.
Age: 59
Address: 48 Goodale St.
Occupation: personal care attendant
Family: 2 siblings, mother
Political background: previous city councilor for one term
Why should people vote for you? My priorities for the City Council are more public safety, more policemen, firefighters and senior housing.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? I am definitely for two new schools in the next five years.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? I think the city councilors get paid too much. Councilors’ pay should go back to $8,000 a year. Getting paid $15,000 a year with benefits is too much.
Joseph Patrick Sherlock
Age: 26
Address: 32 Summer St.
Occupation: Paralegal advocate at Harvard Law School Legal Services Center, project on Predatory Student Lending
Family: single, no children
Political background: Haverhill High class president, former middle school teacher, former congressional field organizer, current education advocate.
Why should people vote for you? I grew up here and have served as a teacher and education advocate. I’ll make sure that schools, public safety, and affordability top our agenda.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Both need to be rehabbed or replaced, but we need state aid. Currently, the Massachusetts Building Authority appears to support one school at a time.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Public safety. Members of our community need to be safe and feel safe.
Fred Simmons
Age: 56
Address: 420 Amesbury Road
Occupation: senior custodian at Bradford Elementary School
Family: engaged, two children
Political background: Democrat. I’ve been on multiple committees — the Downtown Development Committee, the Downtown Waterfront Committee, the Energy Task Force Committee, the Sustainability Committee, the Haverhill Housing Commission. I’ve been on SEIU888 E-board for 13 years dealing with multiple contracts and union budget.
Why should people vote for you? I want to bring in new, affordable and market rate housing, and attract more businesses. We can do better on public safety.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Yes. Our bond rating is at a all-time high. We can’t wait. It will cost more the longer we wait. It’s better for home owners.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Replenishing workers for our public safety and more revenues for workers and infrastructure, large and small projects like a larger wastewater plant so sewage doesn’t go into our river.
Shaun Toohey
Age: 50
Address: 696 Crystal St.
Occupation: self-employed president of KC Carpets Associates Inc., vice president Seaman & Toohey Insurance Agency
Family: married 21 years, 2 children
Political background: Haverhill School Committee (2004-2018), Whittier Voch Tech School Committee (2010-2015)
Why should people vote for you? I have the background, experience and education to be an effective member of the City Council.
Should voters support building two new schools to replace Consentino and Whittier Middle schools in the next 5 years, as has been proposed? Serving on the Haverhill School Committee and supporting the Hunking School, I understand firsthand how important having a positive learning environment is. I would support replacing schools only if we can afford to do so with state reimbursement.
What is the greatest non-educational issue that Haverhill faces? Too many pot shops and gangs afflicting our schools and neighborhoods.