Voters in North Andover and Andover will soon be voting for candidates for State Senate and State House of Representatives this primary season, with 2020 redistricting having some impact on their choices.
For the position of State Senator for the Second Essex and Middlesex district, incumbent Barry Finegold is running unopposed for reelection in the Democratic primary. Finegold has held this seat from 2011 until 2015, and then from 2019 until now. Finegold works as a partner at a law firm where he practices real estate, estate planning and corporate law.
For the position of State Senator for the Second Essex and Middlesex district, former Navy SEAL and coffee chain owner Sal DeFranco will be running unopposed in the Republican primary. DeFranco is the founder of the Battle Grounds Coffee Company.
This district has changed greatly as a result of 2020 redistricting and now in addition to Andover will include Tewksbury, Wilmington, Merrimac, Amesbury and parts of Haverhill and North Andover.
For the position of 17th Essex District State Representative, incumbent Frank Moran will be running unopposed in the Democratic primary. This district includes parts of Andover and Lawrence. Moran has held this seat since 2013.
There is no Republican primary candidate for the 17 Essex District.
Redistricting has not significantly changed this district.
For Democrats voting in primaries for the 18th Essex House District, which includes parts of Andover, Boxford, North Andover and Tewksbury, two-term incumbent Tram Nguyen will be running unopposed.
The Andover resident is a first generation Vietnamese-American who graduated from Tufts University and Northeastern University School of Law, and previously worked as a legal services attorney.
The sole candidate in the Republican primary for 18th Essex will be Jeffrey DuFour. His Facebook page identifies him as a graduate of the University of Maine who works as an Information Systems and Project Management professional, and as a resident of the Merrimack Valley for “almost 40 years.”
Redistricting that followed the 2020 census has left the 18th Essex largely intact, with only a few minor changes.
The same can’t be said for the 14th Essex House district, which previously included parts of North Andover, Methuen, Haverhill and Lawrence, and now comprises precincts in North Andover, Boxford, Groveland, West Newbury and Amesbury. Incumbent Democrat Christina Minicucci will not be running for re-election to this House seat.
Adrianne Ramos, an attorney from North Andover who has defended victims of domestic violence, will instead be the sole Democrat on the primary ballot for the 14th Essex.
Running unopposed on the Republican ballot is North Andover resident Joe Finn, whose website describes him as having an MBA from Providence College and “an approximate 30-year public service career” with service in law enforcement for the Office of Inspector General.
