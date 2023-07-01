HAVERHILL — The owner of the city’s first retail cannabis shop has asked the mayor to place impact fee payments she made to the city into an interest bearing escrow account.
She said she wants to be treated the same as the other cannabis retailers who placed their fees in escrow while waiting for new guidance from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission on how and whether those fees can be charged.
Caroline Pineau, owner of Stem Haverhill on Washington Street, sent an email to Mayor James Fiorentini on June 26 accusing the city of unfair collection of impact fees and requested the mayor place the three impact fees paid by Stem since its 2019 opening into an interest-bearing escrow account.
Pineau’s request came after The Eagle-Tribune reported that other cannabis retailers in the city had made one or no payments while she has made three.
“Specifically, the city has collected three impact fee payments from Stem Haverhill, and one or none from the other cannabis retailers in Haverhill,” Pineau told the mayor. “I find this to be an extraordinary, and indefensible double standard.”
Stem has made three impact fee payments to Haverhill totaling $887,487. The payments were made on May 28, 2021 ($358,942), May 31, 2022 ($328,568) and June 1, 2023 ($199,977).
“I also request that the city refrain from all future impact fee collections until a clear and equitable payment policy is in place,” Pineau told the mayor. “I find it disturbing that the city is negotiating on a store-by-store basis rather than establishing an across-the-board policy that treats all operators fairly and equally.”
On Friday, June 30, the mayor responded to Pineau’s letter saying that because she is the plaintiff in a lawsuit against the city, he will have to forward her email to the city’s legal counsel for a more detailed response.
“I am hoping that your email signifies a willingness to negotiate an amicable resolution to your lawsuit,” the mayor told Pineau. “The city invites you to reach out through your attorney to see if further mediation can help resolve our differences. I would love to see us work together to assist the young people in our community who are overusing cannabis substances, and, to help our veterans with substance abuse disorders.”
Pineau maintains she has been willing to work with the city and in fact attempted to settle her lawsuit but her offer was rejected.
“Our focus is on equity in payment of impact fees and once that equity is reached we’ll be happy to address the issues the mayor is raising to change the conversation away from the unfair collection of impact fees,” Pineau said in response.
Haverhill City Solicitor William Cox said the city is in discussion with the other pot retailers in the city.
“We are having discussions ... regarding their obligations and we expect them all to fully comply with the HCAs they agreed to in order to conduct business, as we do with Stem,” he said.
Cox added that the city’s current HCA with Stem is a binding agreement which requires payments through 2025.
Pineau responded saying the city can engage in as much doublespeak as it wants, but the fact is every HCA is a binding contract with the city but the city is only holding Stem accountable to its HCA terms,” she said.
David O’Brien, president of the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association — which represents the state’s entire cannabis industry — said the CCC expects to issue a draft of new regulations on impact fees within the next two months.
“What’s ridiculous is that a municipality that has been collecting fees and not proving the person who writes the check as to how those fees are spent is insulting to business owners,” he said. “The Haverhill memo that justifies how the city spent impact fee funds from Stem is outrageous and not reasonably related.”
O’Brien said Mass CBA has been encouraging and lobbying the CCC and the legislature for five years to get rid of what he calls “legalized extortion.”
