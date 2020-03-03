HAVERHILL — A man was taken to a local hospital before being Medflighted to Boston on Tuesday after an accident near the city's GAR Park.
According to Capt. Stephen Doherty, the Haverhill man, 60, was behind the wheel of a brown Nissan Maxima when, for reasons still under investigation, he crashed into parked cars along the other side of Bailey Boulevard.
Given the proximity to the police station, Chief Alan DeNaro and Sgt. Kevin Lynch soon responded to the scene to investigate.
Lynch was taking measurements of tire marks across the westbound lane of Bailey Boulevard. A tree also was broken off from its base during the course of the accident.
Other vehicles involved included a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota Avalon and a Honda Accord, among others.
Owners were coming to retrieve their vehicles around 2:30 p.m., just before Bradford Towing arrived to take away the most heavily damaged cars.
The driver is listed in critical condition, Doherty said.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.