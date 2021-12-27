HAVERHILL — An Amtrak train with about 80 passengers crashed into a car early Monday afternoon.
"You hear it in the distance, the ding, ding, ding," said Karen McNamara, a Haverhill resident who heard the collision from her living room. "But then I heard a screech."
She said she looked out her window to see a pale green car that the train had crashed into. About 15 to 20 feet away a man was on the ground, she said.
McNamara said she called 911 and Haverhill police and fire were quick to the scene. Outside talking to police, she said she saw the railroad gate that prevents cars from crossing the tracks when a train is oncoming was broken.
Amtrak delivered a statement confirming a car and train had collided on the tracks causing delays to the company's Downeaster train service.
"A vehicle was obstructing the tracks north of Haverhill, Mass. on Monday, Dec. 27 at approximately 12:47 p.m. ET, when it came into contact with Amtrak Downeaster train 683 on its way from Boston to Brunswick, Maine. There have been no reported injuries to crew members, (or) the 80 passengers on board. Amtrak Police are cooperating with local police to investigate the incident," wrote Olivia Irvin, a spokesperson for Amtrak.
Amtrak has canceled later trains, including one that leaves Portland at 6:33 p.m. and a train that leaves Boston at 11:18 p.m. Monday, according to the company's Twitter account
"It was so quick," McNamara said of the accident. "It was almost surreal it happened so quick."
No one from the Haverhill Police or Fire departments had returned phone calls as of this time.
This is a developing story. Check back at eagletribune.com for more information.