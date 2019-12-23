Car strikes house on Mill Street in Haverhill, damages gas line

HAVERHILL — A Sunday night accident on Haverhill's Mill Street sent multiple people to the hospital after a two-car crash near Plug Pond.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said a car struck a home near the intersection of Mill Street and Saltonstall Road around 7 p.m., damaging the property's gas line.
National Grid and the city building inspector were sent to the scene to assess the incident. An update on the condition of those injured was not available.
Reporter Jill Harmacinski contributed to this story.