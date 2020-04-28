HAVERHILL — Members of the Haverhill Fire Department and Trinity EMS ambulance service paid it forward recently at the High Pointe Hospice House on North Avenue, leading a caravan of decorated vehicles in support of front-line workers in the fight against COVID-19.
The groups came together to cheer the efforts of visiting nurses, hospice nurses and other workers from the Lawrence-based Home Health Foundation. The palliative care residence and hospice recently opened a COVID-19 unit.
"I am proud and humbled by our healthcare professionals' commitment to providing compassionate care for patients wherever they call home with no disruption throughout this pandemic, which has tested everyone professionally and personally," said Karen Gomes, president and CEO of Home Health Foundation. "This round of applause is for you!"
Saturday's parade happened during a shift change of workers at the hospice complex, allowing as many employees as possible to watch the tribute.
The parade was among the first since Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and the city's Board of Health instituted new social distancing guidelines for gatherings of this kind. Vehicle parades were temporarily put on hold while the board set rules that no parade may have viewing stands and those attending must maintain 6 feet of separation and wear a face covering when speaking to others.