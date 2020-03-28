HAVERHILL — Rocky Morrison of the Clean River Project has seen a lot of things wash up on the banks of the Merrimack River between Lowell and Haverhill, including syringes, personal hygiene products and even dead wildlife such as beavers and ducks.
He's never heard of the carcass of a dead cow ending up on riverbanks, however, never mind as many as four at one time.
"One of my employees saw the carcasses on the banks upstream of Lowell's wastewater plant about a month ago," said Morrison, who just recently learned this. "He reported it to police in Lowell and two officers showed up to take a report."
Lowell police spokesman Capt. James Hodgdon confirmed that Feb. 22 his department received a report about the animal carcasses spotted along the riverbanks.
"Officers who went there said it appeared to be a deceased animal under the frozen ice, but there was nothing they could do," he said. "They really could not tell what kind of an animal it was."
He said his officers returned at a later point but the carcass was gone.
"That's the last of what we know," he said.
Clean River Project employee Kevin Gingrass, 23, of North Andover said he and his brother were at their father's house in Lowell on Feb. 22 when they decided to walk along the river at a public park.
"We saw some tires, a few bicycles and some carpets, and then we saw what looked like the carcass of a cow under the ice," he said. "There was still some fur left with black-and-white spots, so it really did look like a cow. We kept walking and saw two or three more, also under the ice, and that's when we reported it to police.
"Even my brother said they looked like cows," Gingrass said.
Employees and volunteers of the Clean River Project have been removing trash and other debris from the banks of the river from Chelmsford to Haverhill for the past 15 years. They routinely remove junk from the river itself, including cars, tires, bicycles, shopping carts, bed frames and television sets.
"We also come across dead animals such as beavers, rats, ducks, deer and other wildlife," Morrison said. "But this is the first time in 15 years we've heard about cows."
He searched the river Thursday afternoon himself and said he found an animal carcass resting against a tree on the riverbank about 100 feet downstream from Andover's water intake pipe.
"It looked like a small cow or a deer but I have no contract with Andover to remove anything," he said.
Morrison said he planned to continue searching the river for other carcasses.