Cardinal suspends Catholic Masses until further notice

For Catholics, attending Mass on Sundays and other holy days of obligation is not just a friendly suggestion. It is a requirement of the faith.
Because of the gravity of the coronavirus crisis, however, Cardinal Sean O'Malley, archbishop of Boston, has suspended all Masses until further notice.
During the health crisis, O'Malley has also waived the obligation for Catholics of the Archdiocese of Boston to attend Mass. The archdiocese encompasses eastern Massachusetts, including the Merrimack Valley. It includes Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties.
Although Masses are suspended, people will not be barred from churches. O'Malley has asked that churches be open "every day during reasonable hours" so Catholics and others can have a place to pray.
The cardinal is also encouraging parishes to offer exposition of the Blessed Sacrament whenever possible. Such an exposition involves displaying the Eucharist, or the bread that becomes the body of Christ according to Catholic belief, in a large cross as people pray. The displays typically happen in sanctuaries or chapels that are part of a church building.
"When we visit our churches outside of Mass and see the red glow of the sanctuary lamp, we know that Jesus is there with us," O'Malley said.
As of Friday night, the website for the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire, did not report whether Bishop Peter Libasci had suspended Masses. The website does urge people who are sick to refrain from attending Mass and reminds them that they are not obligated to attend Mass if they are ill.
O'Malley said his decision to suspend Masses is an effort by the Archdiocese of Boston to do its part during the health crisis.
"This decision to temporarily suspend the daily and Sunday Mass is motivated by an abundance of caution and concern for those most vulnerable and the need to do our part to help limit and mitigate the spread of the illness," O'Malley said in a statement to the public.
O'Malley pointed out that the archdiocese broadcasts the Mass every day from the CatholicTV chapel. Daily Mass airs live at 9:30 a.m. and is rebroadcast at 7 and 11:30 p.m.
Sunday Masses air throughout the day at 10 a.m. and 4, 7 and 11:30 p.m. The Sunday Mass in Spanish airs live at 8 a.m. and is rebroadcast at 5:30 and 10 p.m.
Viewers can watch these Masses on demand at any time by visiting www.WatchtheMass.com. For more information about CatholicTV and how you can view it, visit http://www.catholictv.org.