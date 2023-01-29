HAVERHILL — Investigators determined the cause of a fire Saturday in which a man died, along with a pet dog, to be the careless use of smoking materials.
Firefighters from the 16th Avenue and Water Street stations responded to multiple 911 calls for a fire at 38-40 9th Ave. shortly before 4:45 p.m. and found smoke showing from the second floor of the multifamily home.
Access was gained via an indoor stairway and firefighters located one person and a dog who had died in the fire. The blaze was contained to the apartment of origin and was knocked down in about 10 minutes, fire officials said.
No other residents or firefighters were injured, according to Deputy Fire Chief Eric Tarpy.
The fire was in a single bedroom on the second floor, Tarpy said. The building has four units and about 10 people live there. He added that people will be displaced from two of the units.
The fire resulted in about $50,000 in damage.
“Smokers need to use good habits in terms of proper ashtray use and the proper care and disposal of smoking materials,” fire Chief Robert O’Brien said. “People have to be diligent and use common sense safety habits.”
Deb Duxbury, disaster program manager for the American Red Cross of Northeast Massachusetts, said a Red Cross disaster action team responded to the scene to provide the displaced residents with various forms of assistance.
The fire was investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department and state police assigned to the offices of the Essex District Attorney and State Fire Marshal. The name of the deceased man is not being released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.