HAVERHILL — Carleton Street is closed to through traffic while workers make repairs to a major water main break that was reported about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
Work is expected to continue through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
City officials said the water main has been shut off from Lowell Avenue to Broadway and that customers in that area can expect to be without service for several hours while repairs are made.
Carlton Street traffic is limited and may be closed for periods during these repairs, between Casablanca Court and Broadway.
If you have discolored water when service is restored, you are advised to run your cold water faucet until it clears
For more information, call 978-374-2368.