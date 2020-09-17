HAVERHILL — Three people were forced to temporarily find another home after a fire broke out on the second floor of their house on Upland Avenue in Bradford, fire Chief William Laliberty said.
A woman who lives at 43 Upland Ave. had just returned from dropping her brother off at work around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when she called 911 to report the fire, Laliberty said. She was uninjured but taken to Holy Family Hospital as a precaution and evaluated for smoke inhalation. Her husband was not home at the time, the fire chief said.
"We connected the family with the Red Cross, who worked remotely to make sure they had hotel vouchers and any other services they might need," Laliberty said, adding that the home is not considered a safety hazard and can likely be salvaged.
There was water damage to the first floor and severe fire damage to the second floor bedroom area where the fire began, Laliberty said, estimating cost of the damage in the range of $100,000 to $150,000.
The state Fire Marshal's office was called in to investigate the blaze, along with the city electrical inspector. A cause has not yet been determined and the investigation is ongoing.
Several area fire departments assisted at the scene Wednesday, including Methuen, Lawrence, Merrimac and Groveland, which all brought engines, and Salem, New Hampshire, which brought a ladder truck, according to Laliberty. Firefighters from Haverhill's Village stations on engines 8 and 9 were also put into service.
According to the city assessor's office, the single-family, seven-room house was built around 1930 and sits on nearly a fifth of an acre.