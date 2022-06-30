Annual firework displays will light up the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire in honor of Independence Day. Below is a list of events by date and community:
Friday, July 1
Haverhill: The city will celebrate with music, food and a fireworks show beginning at 5 p.m. at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave. Food trucks will line Haverhill Stadium during an opening performance by the Chase-Campbell Band. The Santana Tribute Band will follow at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs.
Saturday, July 2
Andover: Fireworks will be on display at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road, beginning at 9:20 p.m.
Salem, New Hampshire: The town will not host its annual Fourth of July fireworks display because of ongoing construction at Woodbury Middle School, close to the usual launch site.
Tuscan Village will host a celebration with fireworks, live music, food trucks and a new beer garden. Fireworks will begin at dusk. Parking and admission are free.
Chairs and blankets will not be provided by the venue but can be brought in. A rain date is set for July 9.
Sunday, July 3
North Andover: The North Andover Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular will be held at 9:15 p.m. behind North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St.
Monday, July 4
Andover: The town will host its Fourth of July pancake breakfast at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. A parade will follow immediately after, until 10:45 a.m., concluding with a Fourth of July program at the gazebo in the park.
Derry: Fireworks will begin around dusk, approximately 9 p.m. The best viewing areas include Hood Commons off Crystal Avenue and along Tsienneto Road.
Methuen: The city will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 10:30 a.m. at the Meeting House Hill Cemetery on Berkeley Street.
North Andover: A Fourth of July Road Race will be held on North Andover Common, with a Kids Fun Run that kicks off at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K Run/Walk at 8:30 a.m. Online registration closes July 2 at 5 p.m. Registration fees range from $5 to $45. The first 1,000 runners to cross the finish line will receive participant medals. For more information, visit www.NorthAndoverBoosterClub.com.
The Fourth of July Reading of the Declaration of Independence will be held on North Andover Common starting at noon. Six readings will feature The Declaration of Independence, What, to the American slave, is the Fourth of July by Frederick Douglass, The Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln, On Woman’s Right to the Suffrage by Susan B. Anthony, I Have a Dream by Martin Luther King Jr., and Voting Rights and the American Promise by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The event will feature a range of speakers and musical performances.
Saturday, July 9
Methuen: The city’s fireworks display will be held at 9:15 p.m. The viewing area is on Pleasant Valley Street, Exit 2 off of Route 213.
Windham: The town’s fireworks display was Wednesday, June 30.
Londonderry: Firework displays are in August, during the town’s Old Home Day celebration.
