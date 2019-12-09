HAVERHILL — The 2020 United States census is coming — and so are nearly 300 temporary jobs for Haverhill residents.
A hiring fair takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Consentino School, 685 Washington St., in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood. At the fair, census officials are expected to meet with locals and help them fill out online applications for 282 unfilled positions, which start at $25 per hour.
“There are options to work days, nights and/or weekends, and even if you only work a few hours or days, it looks great on a resume to say you worked for the federal government,” Mayor James Fiorentini said.
Most of the open positions are for census takers, who would canvas local neighborhoods in the spring to contact residents who did not initially respond to requests for census information. There are other, more immediate opportunities to serve as recruiting assistants, office staff or supervisors.
Flexible hours, paid training and travel reimbursement are provided as long as employees are at least 18 years of age.
Fiorentini urges all local residents to complete the 2020 census.
“The census helps determine our representatives in Congress as well as how much state and local funding we get for schools, hospitals, roads and much more,” he said.