Ceremonies around the Merrimack Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 11:
Andover: At 8:30 a.m. at the Town Offices there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the flagpole and several speakers.
Derry: At 8:30 a.m. the town of Derry will honor the anniversary with a brief ceremony at Central Fire Station. The station's flag will be lowered to half-staff.
Haverhill: At 10 a.m. the Haverhill Exchange Club, Haverhill's Brightside and the city's Vietnam Veterans Commission will hold a remembrance ceremony at the foot of the PFC Ralph T. Basiliere Memorial Bridge.
Lawrence: At 9 a.m. the Lawrence Fire Department is hosting its annual ceremony at the fire station on South Broadway next to the Falls Bridge.
Methuen: At 9:55 a.m. there will be a brief Ceremony of Remembrance honoring all of the victims at the Central Fire Station at 24 Lowell St.
Plaistow: At 6 p.m. the annual ceremony will be held outside behind Town Hall near the bandstand.
Salem: At 6 p.m. a dedication of the new monument at Veterans Memorial Park.
Windham: At 8:30 a.m. at the fire department there will be a ceremony.