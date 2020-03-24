Ceremony for Vietnam War heroes held early

HAVERHILL — Members of the city's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission gathered at Mill Brook Park on Monday afternoon for a brief ceremony and to lay a wreath in commemoration of Vietnam Veterans Day, which is Sunday, March 29.
The ceremony was held early to comply with the governor's stay-at-home advisory beginning Tuesday.
Taking part in the ceremony were commission Chairman Ralph Basiliere, along with Patrick Driscoll, Linda Gambino-Baxter and her husband, Ed Baxter, Whitney Willman and Dan Plourde Sr.
Basiliere spoke about the sacrifices made by those who fought in the war and those who died, including 13 sons of Haverhill. Gambino-Baxter read aloud the names of those men, including her brother, who are memorialized on a plaque in the park.
"Some 50 years ago, Haverhill's sons were called to the service of their country," said Basiliere, whose uncle Pvt. 1st Class Ralph T. Basiliere was the city's first Vietnam War casualty. The city's Basiliere Bridge is named for him.
"They suffered greatly,'' Basiliere said. "They fought hard. They were very courageous, and some of them came back and some of them didn't. Thirteen sons of Haverhill did not come back.''
Basiliere said that despite the current times of disruption, the commission will finish its mission of giving Haverhill's Vietnam veterans a park of their own to show them the respect and adoration they deserve.
"As soon as we can, we'll have shovels in the ground and cranes in the sky and we'll finish this," he said of plans to complete the expansion of the Vietnam Memorial at Mill Brook Park this year with additional monuments, sidewalks, educational displays and other items.
Memorialized on the current plaque, which will be replaced this year, are: PFC Ralph T. Basiliere, Sgt. Willard R. Ryan, PFC Arthur P. Williams, SFC James N. Finn, Lance Cpl. Richard O. DeMaris, First Lt. Robert P. Schena, Staff Sgt. William L. Bonnell, PFC John C. Peel, Spec. 4 Barry S. Kyle, Cpl. Frederick G. Derocher, PFC Michael J. Gambino, WO William J. Cahill and Cpl. Gregory C. Davis.