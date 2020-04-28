HAVERHILL — Have breakfast, will travel.
Members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday celebrated area nurses and medical staff caring for coronavirus victims by bringing them hot breakfast sandwiches and coffee.
In conjunction with Crack’d Kitchen & Coffee and Unicare, the Chamber fed front line workers at Lawrence General and Holy Family Hospital in both Methuen and Haverhill, Chamber President and CEO Joseph Bevilacqua said.
"There is no way that we can ever thank the front line workers for everything they are doing, but we wanted to show them a small sign of appreciation," Bevilacqua said. "Being able to say thank you and talk to the front line workers at each of these hospitals and partner with such great organizations shows me just how strong the Merrimack Valley is. And it assures me that together we will all get through this."
Valarie Roderick,a registered nurse in the senior adult behavioral health at Holy Family Hospital Haverhill, was among the staff to enjoy the meal.
"It was wonderful," said Roderick, who lives in Plaistow. "The community support has been overwhelming and it's just amazing to see how everyone has come together."
Roderick works with patients with dementia and Alzheimer's disease and said the breakfast was a nice break in her day.
"For our patients, sometimes it can be a little difficult to communicate with them, since we deal with an elderly community," she said "They're not used to us wearing masks. We have to do a lot more education about how we wear masks for their protection (since COVID-19). Everyone at Holy Family is working together for the betterment of our patients and our community."