HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber announced that its president and CEO, Irene Haley, recently tendered her resignation and will be transitioning out of her position over the next several months.
“It’s been an honor to serve as the Chamber’s president over the past year,” said Haley. “I’ve connected with so many wonderful business people and community leaders during my tenure.”
Haley began her job at the Chamber in January, replacing former Chamber President Dougan Sherwood, who joined the Chamber in 2018 then left in late 2020 to work for CIC Health in Cambridge. Sherwood continues to assist the organization as a member of its board of directors.
“I’m especially impressed by their eagerness to work together and collaborate to benefit the city of Haverhill, the region, and each other,” Haley added. “This is a healthy, vibrant organization that is poised to move forward in operationalizing its vision of inclusivity and meeting its members’ needs in a post-pandemic landscape.”
Board President Shaw Rosen, of Lupoli Companies, expressed the Chamber’s gratitude for Haley’s leadership in 2021.
“Irene took over the reins of the Chamber smack in the middle of last winter’s darkest pandemic days,” Rosen said. “She brought a strong corporate background, and she has applied it to key Chamber projects such as the LEADS leadership program in partnership with Harvard Business School and working with the Latino Coalition to learn how the Chamber can better serve Latino businesses.
“She is also helping to plan the Board’s upcoming retreat that will set the Chamber’s agenda for the next phase of its role in moving Haverhill forward. We will miss her thoughtful work and we wish her the best as she finds her next challenge.”
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce spans Greater Haverhill and southern New Hampshire. In the coming months, the Chamber will announce its search for a new president, inviting bold, innovative leaders to apply or nominate others.