HAVERHILL — The city's business community is working with local leaders to lure families to Haverhill by producing videos that tout the community's strengths, with the first highlighting Haverhill schools.
The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce's Arts and Education Foundation is heading up the effort.
"The goal is a series of videos and we found a great filmmaker who understands how to tell a story," said Dougan Sherwood, chamber president and CEO. "We have a lot of great ideas about what we’d like to highlight about Haverhill."
He said the chamber will focus on other aspects of the city, too, including quality of life, healthy living, outdoor recreation, biking, hiking, skiing, golfing, paddling, disc golf and other activities residents can enjoy. Local farms, the walkable downtown, the city's status as a gateway to New Hampshire, and its proximity to the ocean also are on the list.
'We have an incredible, diverse community with tremendous cross cultural benefits, including art and food," Sherwood said.
The less than four-minute long video highlights what Sherwood said are the positive changes that are taking place within the Haverhill School District under the leadership of Superintendent Margaret Marotta.
"The work of city growth is collaborative and I’ve found a partner in Superintendent Marotta. Her vision for an inclusive school community is very much in line with how the chamber sees its role in the city. Our schools' commitment to bringing meaningful change is vitally important to our economy. High performing schools are the greatest magnet for attracting new families to this area. If we can do that, businesses and jobs will follow," Sherwood said.
"And if we really do this right, we’ll be supporting the bridgework from the public schools to our colleges in town, namely Northern Essex and UMass Lowell," Sherwood continued. "It’s no coincidence that the chamber is led by Board Chair Lane Glenn, president of NECC, and includes Board of Director Tom O’Donnell, senior. director of innovation initiatives at UMass Lowell. Education is key to everything we’re working to do."
Investments in new initiatives are already making a difference, Sherwood said.
The chamber’s video highlights a handful of new programs in Haverhill public schools, including free breakfast and lunch for children who lack basic sustenance and the Backpack 68 program, through which children get food for the weekend. The number 68 refers the hours between Friday school dismissal and the start of school Monday morning. Sherwood said Marotta has also lifted sports fees for high school and middle school athletes.
These themes are touched upon in the video, which features Sherwood, Marotta, Haverhill School Committee member Rich Rosa, and State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill.
"One of the best things about Haverhill Public Schools are our teachers,'' Vargas said. "We have some marvelous teachers that wake up every day going the extra mile — staying after school, getting there earlier to ensure that every student is prepared to learn. Haverhill Public School students are being well-prepared to thrive in the America of today and tomorrow."
There are many people in the community championing the work to make the schools stronger and showing their support for the superintendent and her partnership with the community, Sherwood said.
“Supporting children and families in Haverhill takes teamwork," said school physician Dr. John Maddox. "When school leaders partner with health care providers and community agencies, we work together to help all kids be healthy and ready to learn and prepared to succeed. I see a lot of progress under Dr. Marotta and with continued support from the School Committee and others in the community, I hope we continue moving forward."
School Committee member Paul Magliocchetti, a chamber board member and president of its Arts and Education Foundation, said, "The arts community and educational opportunities in Haverhill are integral to the future prosperity of our city. The GHC Arts and Education Foundation was established to promote the arts and education in Haverhill. Its purpose is being fulfilled with this promotion that highlights the great progress being made in the Haverhill public schools by Superintendent Margaret Marotta."
The video will be used to showcase what's happening in the school system through Facebook and other social media channels. Check it out at Haverhillchamber.com.