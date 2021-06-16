HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber recently welcomed the new Tawa Tandoor to the Route 125 restaurant row.
Located at 25 Plaistow Road, Tawa Tandoor offers a full menu of authentic Himalayan, north Indian and Nepali Ayurvedic cuisines.
Dishes are based on the principles of Ayurvedic, a tradition that dates back thousands of years and incorporates a variety of medicinal, herbal, and aromatic spices. The menu also offers options for vegetarians and vegans and items can be specially prepared for diners who have dietary restrictions, such as gluten free meals.
Chamber officials said Tawa Tandoor is a welcome addition to a growing restaurant district along the Plaistow line, which includes many favorites including Kobe Buddha House, 110 Grill, Five Guys, and UNO’s Pizzeria and Grill.
During the celebration, a citation was presented to the owners of Tawa Tandoor by Calee Merenda, legislative aide to Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.