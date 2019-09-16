HAVERHILL — Calling it a “brazen middle-of-the-day shooting,” the prosecutor in a case against three people police charged with firing bullets into two apartment buildings Sunday said one of the three threatened to kill police while they were booking him.
“I should have turned my gun and shot him in the face,” defendant Brian Grande told police, according to a police report.
Also according to that report, Grande’s threat was directed at the officer who arrested him just minutes after he is accused of taking part in the shooting in the Mount Washington neighborhood.
Charged in connection with the crime are Grande, 18, of 25, 7th Ave., Haverhill; Nadia Millis, 19, of Peabody; and Jose Rosado, 19, of Providence, Rhode Island. All three were arraigned Monday in Haverhill District Court.
No one was injured in the shooting just after noontime. Houses at 65 and 69 Jackson St. Extension were damaged.
“At gunpoint and told to toss his gun, he lays on the ground and spends the next three hours in the cell area after being placed under arrest, making gang signs, telling the officer that apprehended him that he’s going to assassinate the officer as soon as he gets out of jail,” Assistant District Attorney John DePolo said during the hearing.
He termed Sunday’s shooting “gang related.”
“This is what Gansta Disciples do,” Grande said while being booked, according to police.
Referring to one of multiple police reports on the incident, DePolo noted that during the booking process, Grande uttered various threats and profanities against police officers.
“People want to start with ... (me) and they going to get smoked,” Grande said, according to police.
Police noted in a report that they found nine spent shell casings in the street in front of 65 Jackson St. Extension. They said they found one bullet entry hole in the second-floor window of that address, and three holes in 69 Jackson St. Extension. One of those holes was in the second-floor apartment, one was in the middle of the two floors and one was through the window frame of the first-floor apartment, police said.
People were inside the homes at the time of the shootings, police said.
Police charged all three suspects with assault with a dangerous weapon (two counts), discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a firearm without a license, malicious destruction of property over $1,200 (two counts), disorderly conduct, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.
Millis was also charged with being an accessory after the fact, while Grande was also charged with making threats, resisting arrest, and a third count of malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
All three qualified for court-appointed attorneys, court officials said.
Judge Patricia Dowling approved a request by the prosecutor to hold Grande without bail pending a 58A dangerousness hearing. Grande’s defense lawyer, William Sullivan Jr., requested that hearing be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, which the judge approved.
“In regard to the other two, we’re asking very high cash ... $100,000,” DePolo said, which triggered an outburst by several women in the courtroom who appeared to have ties to one of the defendants.
Dowling warned those in the audience to act respectfully or leave the courtroom.
“Millis is the get-away driver for this,” DePolo said. “Short version of this is, she stays in the car while Rosado and Grande shoot up two side-by-side apartments. Grande and Rosado go running back, Millis spins the car around to pick them up, and they both jump in the car. “
DePolo said witnesses immediately reported the incident to police, who arrived in the area and stopped the car (at gunpoint) in front of the CVS in Lafayette Square. Police said Grande ran from the car and was arrested on nearby Lafayette Avenue.
“Millis and Rosado stay in the car, Grande gets out of the car, he runs, drops the gun, picks up the gun, runs and is confronted by a second officer and at gunpoint is told to toss his gun,” DePolo said. “He does toss the gun, and lays on the ground (and was arrested).”
DePolo said Millis played an active role and told police she’s been Grande’s girlfriend for three months and that she knew he had a gun.
Rosado’s defense lawyer, Glenn Herlihy, said there is no evidence his client was carrying a gun and asked that he be released on personal recognizance.
“There’s one shooter here and we all know who it is,” Herlihy said. “He (referring to Grande) was making statements to all kinds of parties that he was the person with the firearm and he is solely responsible for doing any type of shooting.”
Herlihy said Rosado has no adult criminal record but has a charge as a juvenile that was dismissed.
He said Rosado did live in Haverhill for a time, but is now a student at the University of Rhode Island.
“He is not in a gang, he is not gang affiliated, and he was here visiting his grandmother in Haverhill,” Herlihy said.
Millis’ defense lawyer, David Stuehr, said his client has never been involved with the criminal justice system before.
“Her mother tells me she was an honor student in high school and that she’s quite adamant that this infatuation is absolutely over,” he said. “They are horrified at this situation.”
Stuehr said Millis maintained she has no prior knowledge of “this drama or any of these affiliations” and that she fully cooperated with police. He asked for a reasonable cash bail.
Dowling set bail on Millis and Rosado at $50,000 cash each, and noted that if they make bail, they must remain under 24-7 house arrest, with GPS tracking.
Dowling scheduled video conferences for Oct. 16 for Rosado and Millis.