Chief: Portland Street fire appears accidental 

HAVERHILL — The Wednesday night fire at 113 Portland St. that displaced 15 residents appears to have been accidental, according to fire Chief William Laliberty.
Crews from Haverhill and Groveland battled the fire that began just after 6 p.m. in an unoccupied apartment. Deputy Chief Eric Tarpy called a second alarm due to the construction of the building and the potential for the fire to spread, Laliberty said.
Fire inspectors were unable to determine the exact cause as of Thursday morning.
“Inspectors do know the fire originated in the front room in the area of the front window. A witness puts the location of the fire in the window,” Laliberty said.
Mutual aid to staff Haverhill’s fire stations Wednesday night was provided by Lawrence, Methuen and Salem, New Hampshire. Haverhill’s village stations — Ayers and Rocks Village — were also called into service.