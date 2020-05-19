Churches cleared for worship, but virus rules cause delays

Gov. Charlie Baker has approved houses of worship opening with restrictions, but local people shouldn't expect to go to church this weekend.
After the governor's decision, the Archdiocese of Boston cleared the way for Catholic churches to open as soon as Saturday. Leaders of local churches, however, are finding it's not as simple as making sure everyone is wearing a mask and sitting far enough apart to follow social distancing rules.
Preparations must be made to church buildings, work that will delay most worship from happening locally until the weekend after Labor Day.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said he has been in touch with several Catholic churches in Haverhill and was told they can't make all necessary preparations in time to open this weekend.
The Rev. Anthony Le, pastor of two Catholic churches in Haverhill — St. James and St. John the Baptist — has decided to resume Masses on Saturday, May 30, rather than this weekend.
"I'm very excited. I miss our parishioners as we've been away from each other for eight weeks, but we need more time to prepare and to do things such as adding arrows to the floors and planning for seating to maintain social distancing," Le said. "At this time it will be a challenge to find enough hand sanitizer."
Leaders of churches across the Merrimack Valley and the state will face the same challenges.
When church-goers are finally able to enter their houses of worship, the services will be unlike anything they have experienced before.
According to social distancing rules, arrow markings must be placed on church floors to promote one-way foot traffic. Parishioners must maintain six-foot social distancing and must wearing face coverings. There will be fewer people than normal allowed in each Mass, and the gatherings are likely to be shortened to allow enough time for disinfecting surfaces between Masses. Surfaces that people touch during Mass will be wiped down with sanitizer before the next Mass begins.
No matter what option a parish chooses, the pastor must be able to ensure that the size of the congregation in the church is not more than 40% of capacity and not more than the church can fit with social distancing maintained.
There will be no hymnals or missalettes — the books containing songs and prayers recited during Masses or services — and there will be no holy water.
No processions, including collections of money, will take place at Catholic churches. Parishioners wishing to give money will be able to do so at the entrance of the church, where a basket will be placed. Another way to donate is through a program called "90-Days Now - For Your Parish'' — an online payment method that people can use to give money directly to the church of their choice. To use the program, go to bostoncatholic.org and click on the "donate'' button near the top of the web page.
There will be no altar servers, no choirs, no singing by parishioners and no invitation to participate in a sign of peace, typically a handshake. Communion at Masses will have its own set of rules, including no hand-to-hand contact, meaning the priest or eucharistic minister will drop the eucharist, or piece of bread, into a parishioner's outstretched hand. If their hands touch, the priest or minister must pause to disinfect their hands. No wine will be given out. People who line up for Communion must stand at least six feet apart.
Le said he expects to reduce the length of Mass to 35 or 40 minutes to allow time between Masses for disinfecting. Masses are normally about an hour long.
Parishioners will be asked to call the church office to register for the Mass they want to attend to ensure the church does not exceed the 40% capacity rule.
"People will be disappointed, but what can we do?" Le said. "We have to keep everyone safe.''
He said people who choose not to go to church can watch Masses on Boston Catholic TV.
Peter Richardson, a eucharistic minister and a deacon candidate at All Saints Church, is eager to attend Mass again.
"These last eight weeks have been very hard, but with technology, we haven't been completely separated as we've been able to stream our Masses and also communicate with prayer groups on Zoom, but we definitely want to get back in person as soon as we can," he said.
Richardson doesn't think local Catholic churches will be ready in time to open this weekend because they have so many preparations to make.
"I think most parishes will begin holding Mass on Pentacost Sunday," he said of the holy day celebrated May 31. "Everybody wants to come back and receive Communion, but everyone wants to make sure we're doing it in a safe way. We all want to come back badly, but we don't want chaos."
Attorney Joseph Cleary of Haverhill, also a eucharistic minister at All Saints Parish, said the experience of not being allowed to attend Mass gave him a sense of exile.
"It reminded me of a book by a Vietnamese priest who was held in prison for years and how he was unable to communicate or be in a spiritual setting, and another about an American held captive in Beirut and his experience,'' Cleary said. "In a sense, this whole experience has been one of captivity and in the Christian experience we missed Lent, Good Friday, Easter and this week Ascension Thursday, and a week from Sunday is Pentecost, an important feast.
"It will be a huge relief to get back to where you want to belong,'' he said. "We've never experienced anything like this ... being prohibited from going to church, and for those who go regularly, it's more than missed, it's part of our being."