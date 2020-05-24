HAVERHILL — Marcia Romatelli has attended Sacred Hearts Parish for 30 years, so when Gov. Charlie Baker said houses of worship could open starting Saturday, she quickly made plans to attend the Rev. John Delaney’s 4 p.m. Mass with her sister Denise Joslin.
“My whole life, this has been my parish,” Romatelli, who lives in Bradford, said while wearing a mask and waiting in line six feet behind other church-goers to get into the Saturday afternoon Mass. “I’m trying not to worry. God won’t let us get sick.”
Once inside the church, Romatelli and Joslin sat right up front to hear Delaney’s sermon. Their view from the pew took in the altar — including a super-size bottle of hand sanitizer that sat atop a satin pillow in preparation for Delaney to deliver Communion.
Delaney, who is pastor of Sacred Hearts, welcomed parishioners to what he called the church’s “new beginning.” He spoke during his sermon of the “goodness and love” the people of Haverhill have shown each other during the coronavirus crisis.
He pointed to the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry as one way neighbors have inspired him. At Saturday’s Mass and those in the future, parishioners are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to help replenish the pantry’s depleted shelves.
“Out of this challenging time, there’s goodness,” Delaney said. “What a beautiful gift.”
While most Merrimack Valley Catholic churches won’t open until the weekend after Memorial Day, Delaney and another very determined priest, the Rev. Darin Colarusso of Methuen, made it their mission to welcome parishioners back this weekend after 10 long weeks away from church due to the health crisis.
Sacred Hearts was the first Catholic church in Haverhill to open. Methuen’s St. Monica and St. Lucy parishes, under Colarusso’s direction, also held Masses this weekend.
“We were caught off guard when churches were allowed (to open) in Gov. Baker’s phase one,” Delaney said. “We were having meetings thinking we’d open in late June or July. It put a lot of joy in our spirits to hear that (the governor’s approval of church openings) Monday, but we realized we had a lot of work to do.”
Getting ready to reopen
To prepare for Saturday’s reopening, Delaney mobilized his staff — including the Rev. Joseph Almeida and Sacred Hearts Facilities Manager Dan Clark — to review and implement the procedures necessary to allow parishioners into the church.
According to social distancing rules, arrow markings must be placed on church floors to promote one-way foot traffic. Parishioners must maintain six-foot social distancing and must wear face coverings. Fewer people than normal will be allowed in each Mass and the gatherings are likely to be shortened to allow enough time for disinfecting surfaces between Masses. Surfaces that people touch during Mass will be wiped down with sanitizer before the next Mass begins.
No matter what option a parish chooses, the pastor must be able to ensure that the size of the congregation in the church is not more than 40% of the building’s capacity and not more than the church can fit with social distancing maintained.
Delaney said his core parish team — which also includes Business Manager Holly Roche, Pastoral Associate Betty Desjardins and Musical Director Scott Ness — started the week with Zoom planning meetings before finishing with trial runs on Thursday and Friday of the health procedures required at Masses.
They even produced a YouTube instructional video letting families know how to enter the pews and where to stand to take Communion, for example.
The biggest change, Delaney predicts, is the sheer number of parishioners he’ll be able to welcome into the South Chestnut Street church.
Sacred Hearts has a capacity of 300 people shoulder-to-shoulder, Delaney explained, but that was long before social distancing rules took effect.
“Most churches are realizing that with restrictions, it’s much lower than 40%,” Delaney said. “Depending on if you have a single person, a couple or a family of five, that all skews the (capacity) numbers higher or lower. If we have a family of five in every pew, we could have 120. But if you have single people, with social distancing, we could have 80.”
Welcome back
The 30 or so people who attended Mass at Sacred Hearts Saturday afternoon were greeted by a volunteer usher, who strategically placed them with social distancing in mind.
Midway through the Mass, the COVID-19 impact became abundantly clear: Gone was the traditional sign of peace — typically a handshake or hug between parishioners. Instead, people attending Saturday’s Mass offered a somewhat awkward, socially distant wave or thumbs up from across the pew or several rows away.
Parishioners formed a single line to receive Communion from Delaney, staying six feet apart as they followed taped-off markings on the floor. Delaney carefully dropped the Communion into people’s hands — not their mouths — being careful not to make contact, and parishioners kept their masks on until they passed him. They then pulled down their face coverings briefly to eat the Communion.
Once that part of the Mass was over, Delaney offered a brief final blessing and thanked his hearty first returning parishioners for joining in the 45-minute Mass.
If the church reaches capacity at any Mass, worshipers not allowed to enter will be asked to go to home and watch Mass on Boston Catholic TV, Delaney said.
Technology has become an important way for church-goers to remain faithful during the coronavirus crisis.
Delaney said Sacred Hearts hosts Thursday evening Zoom Masses and sessions allowing parishioners to catch up with each other socially, with as many as 25 families participating. Those sessions are currently not happening now that Masses have resumed, but Delaney said he hopes to restart the Zoom Masses and social sessions in two weeks or so. He also hopes to be live-streaming Masses later this summer. Colarusso said St. Monica’s and St. Lucy’s will continue to record their Sunday Mass and three daily Masses and then present the services on the churches’ website, MethuenCatholic.org, for parishioners who may not yet feel comfortable going to church.
Boston Archdiocese Cardinal Sean O’Malley has excused elderly or at-risk parishioners from attending Mass.
Delaney and Colarusso said while they are thrilled to preach live again, safety must remain paramount.
“We’re excited and grateful that we’ve come to the point we are with the people publicly,” Colarusso said. “More important than our social distancing is to make sure we’re patient and kind with each other during our transition period — I think that’s what the Lord would want.
“We have to walk before we can run,” he said. “Hopefully it will be a short transition.”