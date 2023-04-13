HAVERHILL — There were no glass slippers but plenty of elegant dresses, shoes, handbags and jewelry along with suits, shirts and ties for students to wear at their upcoming junior social and senior proms.
Cinderella's Closet was open for business on April 13 at Haverhill High School where a room outside of the library was loaded with more than 200 fancy dresses and accessories female students could choose from at no cost, while 70 or more men's suits and sports jackets along with dozens of ties and dress shirts were available in the hall.
To help make the dreams and wishes of students come true this year, Pentucket Bank Westgate Branch Manager Kerry Beaton along with Assistant Manager Maggie Foulks worked with head teller Donna Rossetti on a collection from customers and bank employees that generated 122 dresses, 37 suits, 46 men's shirts, 63 ties, 27 handbags, 37 pairs of women's shoes and seven pairs of men's shoes along with many pieces of jewelry.
Nancy Burke, an ESP who helped in the effort said members of the community and high school staff donated as well, bringing the total to more than 200 dresses along with additional men's wear and accessories -- the most ever.
Two retired teachers, Jean Ray and Rose Keefe donated dresses as did Bonnie Antkowiak, chief of teaching, learning and leading for the district who gathered up 17 dresses from friends and family members.
"A prom dress can easily cost over $200 and the cost of a ticket to the prom is $80 so wherever we can help students we will," Burke said. "If students don't get to go to the prom because they don't have the money it's something they'll miss out on and we don't want that to happen. We want them to be there."
Beaton, along with Foulks and Rossetti, stopped by the high school on Thursday to see students pick out and model their outfits. Beaton had reached out to Burke to ask if there was something the bank could help with and she suggested Cinderella's Closet.
"It melts my heart to see everyone smiling," Beaton said. "It's really heartwarming."
Eridania Nieves, a student support specialist, was in charge of setting up Cinderella's Closet. She transformed a room used for student services into a boutique with balloons, colored lights and music, making the selection of outfits a festive and as stress-free an affair as possible.
"This is the biggest event we've had in more than 12 years," Nieves said. "The community was very generous this year and I love to do this as we have to bring some happiness and some light to kids in our school community."
Dean Reinoso flipped through the rack of dresses to find the perfect one for her upcoming junior social.
"It's amazing especially for all the girls who don't have the resources to get a dress," Reinoso said. "It's so nice and everyone is so helpful in choosing the right size and telling you if it looks good on you. I picked up a cute red two-piece dress and some shoes."
Cyrrus Jope was looking for a suit for the senior prom.
"This is really supportive for students and they help everyone out," he said. "I picked out a black jacket with a white shirt and black dress pants and shoes."
Elliot Brown was thrilled to be able to pick out a dress for free.
"There's a very good selection and I picked out a pink and black flowered one," she said.
Kaitlynn Vega found the perfect greenish-blue dress for the senior prom.
"It's very sparkly and glittery and reflects a lot of light," said Vega, who was walking around in the gown to ensure it would be comfortable for her special event. "I was very torn as I found two dresses that I really liked but had to choose the one that fit me the best."
Rossetti said she was pleased to exceed her collection goal and that Pentucket Bank customers, employees, as well as friends and family members all pitched in to make this year's Cinderella's Closet a success.
"A lot of customers donated," she said. "It exciting to see the girls trying on their dresses."
