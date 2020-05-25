HAVERHILL — City officials and business leaders are working on plans to help Haverhill's restaurants prepare for outdoor dining, which is expected to be allowed by the governor June 8 at the earliest.
Restaurants are currently allowed to provide take-out or curbside service only. Seated dining indoors or outside of restaurants is not yet allowed, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Once restaurants are allowed to seat customers, outdoor dining will be a way to bring in more customers, since indoor seating will be limited to preserve social distancing rules.
"We want to be ready to go, so we're asking restaurants what they want to do," Shawn Regan, spokesman for Mayor James Fiorentini, said of the city's desire to work with restaurant owners and managers.
"Some restaurants have asked to transform parking spaces into outdoor dining spaces called parklets, and some have asked about the use of tents,'' Regan said. "We're currently gathering ideas so when the governor gives outdoor dining the green light, we can move fast with a quick approval process."
The mayor said he is open to suggestions of ways to help the city's restaurants survive and then become successful again.
Fiorentini said the city must be innovative in helping Haverhill's small business community rebound from losses suffered during the coronavirus crisis.
"We are working today to put together some emergency regulations to speed up outdoor dining by restaurants," Fiorentini said. "We want our restaurants to be up and ready to go the very day that the governor says outdoor dining is allowed."
The mayor noted that any rules put into effect are temporary measures until the coronavirus crisis lessens or passes.
Fiorentini said restaurant owners are being asked to tell city officials what methods of serving customers would work best for the owners.
"We want restaurant owners to be able to use sidewalks, boardwalks, parks, parking spaces in front of their restaurants, streets, tents, whatever works for them," he said.
The mayor participated in a webinar hosted by both the Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley Chambers of Commerce last week. Fiorentini said that during the webinar, he indicated the city is transitioning from an enforcement phase to a phase focused on helping restaurants.
"We're not in the business of fining people,'' he said. "We want to be in the business of helping people."
The biggest challenge will be arranging for restaurants to serve alcohol to customers dining outdoors, the mayor said.
"We can, and do allow it, but restaurant owners also have to get approval from the state, which normally takes months," he said. "I believe they (state officials) are going to pass some rules to speed this up.
"I am well aware that outdoor dining only helps for a short time," he said. "It only helps on good (weather) days and only until around mid-October. We know there are going to be challenges after that, and we want to work with our restaurant community on them."
Regan said the mayor hopes to announce a plan this week to use coronavirus relief money from the state and federal government to pay for the creation of parklets, where parking spaces in front of a restaurant are designated for outdoor dining. Regan said that under this plan, restaurants would each apply for up to $5,000 from the city to create parklets.
The city is also looking at streamlining regulations, including those that would make it easier for businesses to serve liquor outdoors, pending state approval, Regan said.
The mayor said he is also interested in allowing downtown restaurants offer outdoor dining along the downtown river boardwalk and in the park behind The Tap restaurant, the boardwalk behind Haverhill Bank and at Riverside Park along the waterfront.
At an online meeting recently, the mayor answered questions about downtown businesses, when they can reopen and when City Hall will reopen.
Fiorentini said City Hall is reopening in phases and employees are returning in phases. He said the tax collector's office will open to the public on Tuesday and that city employees will be stationed at the entrance to City Hall to allow people in. Visitors must wear face coverings. The mayor said the city clerk's office will be open for marriage intentions by appointment only.
Fiorentini said construction, manufacturing and houses of worship can reopen now, essential businesses can remain open, but that all businesses are subject to public safety requirements. Richard MacDonald, director of inspectional services, said city inspectors recently visited Haverhill businesses and houses of worship to deliver information about safety requirements, which he said are also available for review online at Mass.gov. He warned that the standards can change at any time.
Barbers and beauticians can reopen as of this week, but safety standards must be followed and there is a self checklist for office space, staff, and disinfecting rules that include wearing face coverings for staff and customers.