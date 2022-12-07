HAVERHILL — The City Council approved a special permit for a single-family home development on Lake Street after the developer agreed to reduce the number of homes from 14 to 11.
The council held a public hearing last week on a request by Cedar Crest Homes, a division of DHB Homes LLC, to build a development called “Mohawk Trail” at 188 Lake St., on a 25-acre parcel owned by Antoine and Judith Provencher, according to documents provided to the council.
When the hearing was closed, the council voted 5-4 on the request for a special permit, falling one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass.
Councilor Melissa Lewandowski, who voted against the project last week, subsequently filed a letter for reconsideration.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, Lewandoski said she filed the motion for reconsideration after the developer made “substantial” changes she said warranted reconsideration.
“The material changes include a reduction from 14 to 11 units, frontage and side setback increases, and the developer has agreed to tear down a barn on the property and install a community area with benches, and a patio and tables, to be discussed with neighbors,” she said. “The developer also agreed to additional buffering between neighbors and increase open space by one acre.”
The council first voted on Lewandowski’s motion for reconsideration that passed 7-2, then voted on the special permit, which passed 6-3 with Lewandowski this time voting in favor of the revised development.
Voting in favor of a special permit were councilors Thomas Sullivan, Michael McGonagle, Catherine Rogers, Shaun Toohey, Melissa Lewandowski and Council President Tim Jordan. Voting against the permit were councilors Joseph Bevilacqua, Melinda Barrett and John Michitson.
The developer had requested a special permit under the city’s new Flexible Development zoning tool to build single family homes at a selling price between $800,000 and $900,000, with most to be built on less than one acre lots.
The lots will all front on a new road that will be built by the developer. The project now includes nearly 20 acres of open space.
The developer’s plan includes walking trails that tie into the city’s Mohawk Trail network. Fire suppression systems will be installled in each home. The developer is also planning to make a $50,000 donation to the city’s fire department. The site is northwest of Lake Street and north of Haverhill’s Mohawk Trail.
Aaron Orso of DHB Homes LLC told the council at its Nov. 29 meeting that his family has been building homes for 40 years mainly in the southern New Hampshire and Merrimack Valley area.
“We pride ourselves in developments that cities, towns and my buyers can be proud of,” he said, noting his company values the idea of preserving the land by using a fraction of the total land mass. “We’re not a cookie cutter builder.”
