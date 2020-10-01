HAVERHILL — A proposal for a fifth marijuana sales business in Haverhill went up in smoke this week when City Council nixed a special permit for the Frosty Nug shop because of traffic concerns.
Councilors voted 8-0 to deny the permit requested by Frosty Nug to open a shop at 1181 Boston Road in the Ward Hill section of Bradford. Councilors said their opposition was because the shop would have increased traffic along the busy stretch of Route 125 next to the shop.
Frosty Nug owners, including Haverhill podiatrist Kristyn Pistone, proposed opening the shop across the street from the Clean Machine car wash and just south of two restaurants — Duffy’s Diner and Joseph’s Trattoria. The First Choice Auto Sales used car lot occupies the space where Frosty Nug hoped to open.
Councilor Michael McGonagle abstained from the vote because he and his sister own property being leased by a group planning to open another pot shop called Mellow Fellows on Amesbury Road, at the site of the former Seafood Etc. restaurant.
The council's special permit hearing Tuesday was a necessary step for any marijuana shop looking to open in Haverhill. Frosty Nug was the fifth shop seeking a permit in the city. Councilors may grant as many as six licenses by law, that number based on a percentage of the number of liquor stores in Haverhill. So far, four licenses have been issued: a shop called Stem on downtown Washington Street, Full Harvest Moonz on Plaistow Road, CNA Stores on River Street and Mellow Fellows on Amesbury Road.
The Stem shop, owned by Caroline Pineau, opened May 30 at 124 Washington St. The other three shops are awaiting final licensing from the state Cannabis Control Commission.
Frosty Nug members were aware traffic was a concern for neighbors and city councilors going into the permit hearing. Last summer, Frosty Nug president Mike Gettings said an initial traffic assessment was done by the Vanasse & Associates company, which recommended a stop sign be put on the shop property to guide drivers before they pull onto Route 125. The assessment was done prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, Frosty Nug officials said they were also willing to put a "no left turn" sign on the property.
However, after a plea from neighbors who live at the nearby Farrwood Drive condominium complex, councilors heard all they needed about potential traffic tie-ups and accidents to convince them to oppose the shop.
Jonathan Campbell, president of the Farrwood Drive complex association, spoke on behalf of his neighborhood group at the hearing. Campbell said nearly all members of his group opposed the shop due to traffic and safety concerns. In addition, residents worried their neighborhood, located 300 feet from the proposed shop, would be used as a turn-around spot for Frosty Nug customers who could not take a left turn out of the business.
"Frosty Nug developers...want to minimize any impact on traffic and make you think any impact would be simply a 'drop in a bucket,'" said Campbell, who is a retired air traffic controller. "Volume isn't necessarily a critical component — complexity is important. ... Common sense says we know this location isn't safe: Putting this facility there adds to the complexity. We are not arguing against marijuana, but don't put us in a situation where we told you so after a bad accident."
Councilor Colin LePage used the new Dunkin' shop on Route 125 near the Ward Hill Connector as an example of how the traffic flow of a new business can impact an area.
"These permits are not (issued) by right," LePage said. "It's been mentioned by (city departments) the difficulty of getting in and out of there. At the Dunkin' Donuts intersection, there's been 10 accidents in the last year. ... The only control we have is how we'd vote tonight."
In documentation submitted to the council before the hearing, local officials, including city engineer John Pettis, supported LePage's opinion that entering and exiting the shop could present a traffic hazard.
Joseph Bevilacqua, who has historically voted against marijuana-related proposals, said Frosty Nug's plan did not show an interest in the city as a whole.
"Not one person, in my opinion, on the presentation panel talked about how this (shop) would benefit Haverhill, how people would shop downtown or eat in (local) restaurants after making their purchase," Bevilacqua said. "Not one person talked about how it was going to benefit the well-being of the City of Haverhill — because it doesn't. That's my true, honest impression."
The Frosty Nug company, which said its slogan was "community, compassion and compliance" has the right to appeal the special permit denial, according to Councilor Bill Macek.