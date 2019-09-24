HAVERHILL — The city council unanimously approved $25,000 to immediately fix the cracking concrete in the Goecke parking garage as a short-term fix while also authorizing the funds to undertake an indepth review of the 40-year-old structure Tuesday night.
Concrete had fallen mainly from the west side of the structure on Sunday, Department of Public Works director Michael Stankovich said. He said they fell in 12 to 15-inch sections that aren’t large but could do damage if they hit someone. Stankovich said the cause is mainly due to moisture in the garage.
The monies requested by Stankovich were a temporary short-term repair, he said, that should last for two to three years. However, he has seen similar repairs last five or six years. Repairs could take two to three weeks once work begins. Of the 138 parking spaces on the garage’s west side, only two would be blocked off at a time during repair work.
Stankovich also suggested the city get a structural review of the west side, and the entire structure as a long-term plan. The east side of the garage does not have similar problems. Stankovich estimated an in-depth review of the entire garage’s structural integrity would cost $30,000 to $40,000.
Mayor James Fiorentini made a request that the city issue an request for proposal (RFP) for the possible use of the garage with a large development nearby. At Tuesday’s meeting, Fiorentini said he had spoken to some developers and received some interest in the idea.
“It’s a longshot possibility on development with a parking garage,” Fiorentini said addressing the council.
The mayor then addressed how other cities have built parking garages and attracted business to their cities while adding parking spaces.
Reference was made to a study and that progress could be made with a concept like the suggested RFP, which would find out of there’s any interest, but it’s long-term and done in stages Fiorentini said.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua requested that the status of the garage and repairs be communicated to the state legislators so they are aware of the conditions in case more repairs and work is needed later.
Funds for the garage repairs were be transferred from the Capital Budget to the Department of Public Works.
HAVERWELL MARKET WITHDRAWS APPLICATION
A pot shop whose ownership raised uncertainty about who owned it an August 20 meeting, requested and was granted the removal of its application without prejudice by the council.
Attorney William Faraci, who represented Haverwell Market LLC, asked for the request. If Haverwell wishes to re-apply in the future, they would be treated as a new applicant.
In August, before the council voted on Haverwell’s request for a special permit, Councilor William Macek noted there were inconsistencies with the application submitted by company CEO Chris Edwards, who attended that meeting.
Macek said an online search indicated it was a Las Vegas company, not a Massachusetts company.
Faraci asked for a continuance to provide the information about who the owner of the company actually is on Tuesday night, but sought the withdrawal he was granted.