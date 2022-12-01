HAVERHILL — A proposed upscale housing development on Lake Street that was rejected this week by the City Council is poised for reconsideration at next week's council meeting.
City Clerk Linda Koutoulas said Councilor Melissa Lewandowski, who voted against the project during a public hearing held during the Nov. 29 council meeting, filed a letter for reconsideration, meaning, the request by a developer for a special permit will be discussed again Dec. 6.
Koutoulas said the request for a special permit failed in a 5-4 vote and that these requests require a two-thirds majority of six votes in favor in order to pass.
The developer is seeking a special permit to build 14 homes but agreed to reduce it to 12 homes at the request of council members who wanted a downsized project.
Lewandowski told The Eagle-Tribune that she filed for reconsideration because in negotiation with the developer, they made substantial changes to the proposal that she believes warrants reconsideration by the council, as "these changes are relevant to what was discussed in terms of concerns around density and community space."
Voting in favor of a special permit at Tuesday's council meeting were councilors Thomas Sullivan, Michael McGonagle, Catherine Rogers, Shaun Toohey and Council President Tim Jordan. Voting against the permit were Lewandowski, Joseph Bevilacqua, Melinda Barrett and John Michitson.
Cedar Crest Homes, a division of DHB Homes LLC, is looking to build a single family home development called "Mohawk Trail" at 188 Lake St., on a 25.3 acre parcel owned by Antoine and Judith Provencher, according to documents provided to the council.
The developer is seeking a special permit under the city's new Flexible Development zoning tool to build single family homes at a selling price between $800,000 and the low $900,000 range, with most to be built on less than one acre lots.
The lots will all front on a new road that will be built by the developer. The project includes 18.6 acres of open space, of which 8.4 acres will be upland.
The developer's plan includes open space and walking trails that tie into the city's Mohawk Trail network and fire suppression systems in each home. The developer is also planning to make a $50,000 donation to the city's fire department. The site is northwest of Lake Street and north of Haverhill's Mohawk Trail.
DPW Director Robert Ward said there was delay in approval of the project by his department in order to conduct an analysis that showed the existing municipal water and sewer system which the project would connect to can provide enough water volume and pressure and sewer system capacity.
Aaron Orso of DHB Homes LLC said his family has been building homes for 40 years mainly in the southern New Hampshire and Merrimack Valley area.
"We pride ourselves in developments that cities, towns and my buyers can be proud of," he said, noting his company values the idea of preserving the land by using a fraction of the total land mass. "We're not a cookie cutter builder."
A handful of neighbors spoke out against the project, including William Bourque of 201 Lake St., which he said is across from the proposed development.
"I'm not against development ... I have a problem with this proposal," Bourque said, noting he doesn't want to see homes built 20-feet from each other and with less frontage and setbacks that they should have and that based on current zoning, the property can only accommodate 2.6 homes and not 14. "It's basically a trailer park on foundations. This does not fit into the neighborhood."
Bourque expressed concerns with an increase of traffic on Lake Street, which he said is used a cut-through by many drivers and has seen 16 accidents in the last few years in the area of the Mohawk Trail.
Mark Abare of 100 Lake St. said his property abuts the proposed project and that squeezing the project into the neighborhood doesn't make sense.
"If they did something smaller with less houses it might make sense," Abare said, while also expressing concerns for homes built near wetland areas on the property.
