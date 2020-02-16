HAVERHILL — Local leaders have talked for years about abandoning Haverhill's traditional form of government which has voters electing city councilors at large, and instead choosing councilors by wards to give neighborhoods better representation in City Hall.
The city is again studying that possibility and, as the conversation develops, a political Pandora's box has opened.
Some local politicians are also suggesting Haverhill adopt term limits for elected officials, while others propose the city consider electing School Committee members from specific sections of Haverhill. That, they say, would promote diversity in School Committee membership, similar to the ward councilor concept.
Mayor James Fiorentini kicked off a “let the people vote” campaign in support of ward councilors in January. The campaign asks residents if they would support shifting to a mix of ward and at-large councilors in a question on the November 2020 ballot.
If voters approve the change, Haverhill would then ask the state Legislature for its approval. If that happens, there's a chance the city could implement the change for the 2021 local election.
Haverhill is one of just a few cities in Massachusetts yet to adopt a system of electing city councilors from wards. Lawrence and Methuen both use wards or districts, as do Gloucester, Amesbury, Newburyport and Salem.
Residents get their say
The public conversation about changing the structure of Haverhill's government will pick up momentum this week.
A meeting of the City Council's Citizen Outreach Committee is planned for Thursday at 6 p.m., with ward council representation among the items to be discussed. Committee Chairman John Michitson, who is also a long-time city councilor, hopes residents will attend the session at City Hall to learn about possible changes to city government and give their opinions.
Michitson said the idea of electing councilors from a wards involves much more than just providing more direct neighborhood services, such as fixing potholes and broken street lights.
“I don't think it's about services and how good services are. I don't think that's a good argument,” Michitson said. “Having representation that reflects the diversity of the city and giving everybody a chance to serve is important.”
Haverhill is broken up into seven voting wards. Michitson said shifting to ward councilors could benefit voting sectors such as Ward 1 — the racially diverse Mount Washington area.
“There have been efforts to do this because anyone who pries into city government — especially those that are in it — realize that the (current) system was meant for the last century,” Michitson said. “The world is changing.”
Haverhill's minority population is increasing, particularly the number of Latino residents.
Diversity is a concern for state Rep. Andy Vargas of Haverhill, who believes having a mix of ward and at-large councilors simply “makes sense.”
“This is about representation in all of its forms,'' Vargas said. "At the end of the day, we are one Haverhill, but we need to make sure everyone has a voice at the table,” Vargas said. “When you have all those different perspectives, the outcomes are better for everybody — not just better for that part of the city.”
Changes to school representation debated
Last month, Vargas and Haverhill's Latino Coalition suggested subjecting the School Committee to a review similar to the City Council ward representation discussion.
“Forty percent of our students are Latino and that is not exemplified anywhere on the School Committee right now,” Vargas said. “The fact that a good chunk of our student population and their parents can't see themselves in their local elected officials speaks volumes.”
School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais, however, said that while diversity is and has always been a priority for the School Committee, she is firmly against the idea of ward representation for the group.
“We are working so diligently to unify our school system,” Sapienza-Donais said. “If we go into wards, I'd be fighting for the Bradford section, say for Bradford Elementary (School), and I'd be going against someone like (School Committee member) Maura Ryan-Ciardiello, who might be at the Whittier School, fighting for hers. It would divide us rather than unite us.”
Haverhill has six School Committee members elected at large, with one additional member — the mayor who is committee chairman.
Councilors Joseph Bevilacqua and William Macek have sparred on various issues in recent weeks, but agree on some elements of the ward councilor system. Both men, long-time elected officials, say a ward-based approach could do a disservice to some sections of the city.
Bevilacqua — who vows to “support whatever the voters decide” — said he worries residents could lose representation as a result.
“My concern is that if you're a ward councilor from Bradford and there's a problem in Mount Washington, you technically don't have to worry about it, because they (Mount Washington residents) can't vote for you,” he said.
Macek worries about something he's dubbed “I owe ya” politics — ward councilors offering to support each other's issues that emerge in their parts of the city.
“When you need something for your district, are you going to say 'Will you give me your vote for XYZ and I'll owe you one?' I have heard that happens and it doesn't happen in Haverhill,” he said, referring to the current system of all councilors elected at large.
Term limits suggested
Bevilacqua is also pushing for term limits for elected officials. Currently, Haverhill's elected officials can stay in office as long as voters support them. For example, Fiorentini is in his ninth term as mayor, far and away a record for Haverhill mayors.
Haverhill's mayor and city councilors serve two-year terms. The city's six School Committee members serve four-year terms that are staggered — voters choose three committee members in each election, which happens every two years.
Bevilacqua said having term limits would give political newcomers with fresh ideas a greater chance of being elected.
"It's good to bring new people on,'' he said. "I've been told 'This is the way we've always done it,' but it's a new age. Things have changed. It's a new time. If in fact we're going to encourage new people to run, I want to give them a chance to think they can win a seat.”