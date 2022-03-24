HAVERHILL — The city plans to borrow $1.2 million to replace the roughly 300-foot long parking lot retaining wall on the north side of City Hall with a new wall along with new railings, guardrails and stairs.
City Purchasing Director Steven Bucuzzo said the wall was evaluated about two years ago and it was determined that it is in need of replacement as it has deteriorated in many areas and is also starting to lean. He said it is unknown when the wall was originally built but believes it is at least 75 years old.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the existing wall does not currently pose a danger to the public, however, it has reached a point where it must be replaced.
“We want to be proactive, not reactive,” the mayor said.
The City Council at its Tuesday night meeting voted unanimously to approve borrowing the money at a 3% interest rate for 20 years.
Construction is expected to begin in June on an accelerated schedule in order to take advantage of school summer break, when there is less need for parking in the lot, Bucuzzo said. The project is scheduled to be completed by early fall.
While the work takes place, front row parking spaces along the top level of the lot will be cordoned off, as will most of the parking spaces along the north side of the building. City Hall’s northwest corner entrance, near where the mayor parks his car, is expected to remain open.
“The reduction in parking will be an inconvenience, but we will try to find alternative parking,” the mayor said.
A structural evaluation of the wall conducted in April of 2020 by project engineers AECOM of Chelmsford pointed out numerous concerns with the wall’s integrity as well as concerns about its drainage system, which has caused water to seep into City Hall’s basement.
Those areas of concern also include cracked and depressed pavement along the upper parking lot guardrails resulting from the recent movement of underlying soil, deteriorated construction joints in the wall, dislodged coping (capstone) blocks, plants growing adjacent to the top edge of the wall and plugged draining “weep” holes in the wall itself.
“The engineers estimated the current structural integrity of the wall to be roughly 56% of its original strength along the worst section where the concrete has been compromised by years of water infiltration and settlement of the soil along the top of the wall,” Bucuzzo said.
Project bids were advertised in February and were reviewed by AECOM, which conducted reference checks and recommended the contract be awarded to George R. Cairns and Sons Inc. of Windham.
Bucuzzo said AECOM certified the low bidder, Cairns and Sons, as a “responsive, responsible and reputable contractor.”
The scope of the project includes demolition and removal of the existing concrete retaining wall, which varies in height from 3-feet to 15-feet, and replacing it with a new precast block retaining wall and stairs. The work also involves installing new guardrails and railings, replacing the parking lot drainage system, removing and disposing of an underground oil tank, and demolition of an old and unneeded wooden coal shed.
Fiorentini said that over the last several years the city has spent about $1 million on repairs and upgrades to City Hall, including a new boiler, solar panels on the roof, new windows and the recent installation of a large generator to power the building during outages. The generator was paid for with federal CARES Act money.
