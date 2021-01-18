HAVERHILL — The city has hired a company to manage construction of a new or renovated Consentino School, but the start of work is years away, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
Fiorentini said it will be at least three or four years before Haverhill can break ground on the project. Several things must happen first, including a feasibility study to determine whether to renovate the existing Consentino School or build a new one.
"The next step is to hire an architect, which we anticipate will happen sometime in May, then a feasibility study, which will take about 22 months," Fiorentini said.
He said the newly hired project manager will work with the city to hire a design architectural company, which will conduct the feasibility study.
"It took that long with the Hunking,'' the mayor said of the new Hunking School, which opened in 2016. "They look at all sorts of studies, including population and the land the school is on, as well as interviews with parents, among other factors. We'll do what we can to speed it (the Consentino project) up, but we're looking at three or four years before breaking ground."
Fiorentini said the state School Building Authority has approved Haverhill's request to hire Colliers Project Leaders USA as its OPM, or owner's project manager, after a selection process that followed state guidelines.
Those guidelines must be followed because the state has agreed to reimburse the city up to 76 percent of the cost to renovate or build a new Consentino School, school officials said.
According to its website, Colliers manages several municipal construction projects, including a new elementary school in the city of Gardner, an expanded endoscopy suite at the Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, and Fitchburg's City Hall campus project.
Haverhill plans to replace or fully renovate the 52-year-old Consentino School, which houses slightly over 700 students in grades five through eight. Although the city has hired the company to manage the project, construction won't happen anytime soon, the mayor said.
"We know it will involve more than just fixing the building as there is a shortage of space," Fiorentini said. "We know it will be a major project but whether it will be like the Nettle (School) project that involved renovation and addition or the Hunking project, which involved building a new school, is the question."
Haverhill used state money in the late 1990s to expand and improve Nettle Middle School and five years ago to build a new Hunking School, which opened in December of 2016.
Fiorentini said the $200,000 cost of paying Colliers Project Leaders to be project manager of the Consentino School job and the roughly $1 million cost for an architect are reimbursable by the state.
Consentino Assistant Principal John Mele said the school is lacking many modern amenities and the kind of learning environment provided by newer schools such as Hunking School.
"With so many students requiring specialized education services, we need additional space for them and we also need updated science labs, teacher workrooms, cafeteria, gymnasium, locker rooms and restrooms, new classroom furniture and more," Mele said of the Consentino.
Consentino Principal Richard Poor, a member of the project manager selection committee, said the latest thinking on what a renovated or new school should have in light of COVID-19 concerns includes enhanced fresh air flow and sanitation features such as touch-free doors, water stations, sinks and toilets.
"We're also looking at improved security measures and key card access to the building, which we lack now," Poor said.
In recent years, Haverhill has been forced to invest significant money into the Consentino building, including $353,329 on renovations to the school's roof.
Poor said extensive repairs were made to the building's HVAC system and windows prior to the start of the current school year, although the mayor said the hope is the cost of those repairs will be paid through the federal CARES Act.
According to a letter from the state School Building Authority to Fiorentini, the city will be responsible for monitoring the performance of Colliers Project Leaders to ensure they do their work in a satisfactory manner and according to the provisions of the contract.
Colliers will be required to submit monthly progress reports to the city and the state, according to the state School Building Authority.