HAVERHILL — If you’re a member of the public and you’re attending an event at a private club in Haverhill, such as a birthday party, baby shower or trivia night fundraiser, prepare to sign in as a guest of a club member.
The city’s license commission wants private clubs to come into compliance with Alcohol Beverages Control Commission rules and is notifying owners of a plan to update policies.
Dave Ginieres, a member of the Pentucket Kiwanis Club, told license commission members that his club recently held its sixth annual Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge on Summer Street and that a poster advertising the event was not in compliance with the law as it stated “cash bar.”
He said that because the Elks has a private license and not a public license, such as a restaurant might have, he wanted to learn about what procedures to follow.
“Without realizing it we found ourselves in noncompliance,” Ginieres said. “We didn’t realize that advertising a cash bar on our materials violated the law and we also didn’t realize that not putting the words ‘open to members and guests’ was also a violation of the law.’”
Ginieres said it’s difficult to find the information online that private clubs need to have in order to be in compliance with laws.
Commissioner Laura Angus emphasized that a private club is for members and guests only and that a private club should not be advertising as being open to the public.
Commissioner Patrick Driscoll noted that private clubs must adhere to regulations by having a log book where club members sign in each guest, regardless of how many are attending an event.
Ginieres said he was surprised to learn that club members who sign in guests must stay for the duration of an event.
“This sounds great if you only have a few people, but what if you have an event with 120 people?” Ginieres asked.
Commission members explained that clubs must formulate their own practices as to how they will sign in guests, and where guest log books would be located and managed.
Driscoll told Ginieres that private clubs in the city will be notified about a public information session to be held within the next two months to discuss the details of the Commission’s policies concerning private clubs. It would be the second public session the Commission has held on this topic in recent months, members said.
“By late spring or early summer we will begin to codify the policies,” Driscoll said.
An additional regulation to be discussed is the requirement for private clubs to obtain one-day event permits in order to hold events where guests are invited.
“We don’t want to hinder these organizations from thriving and operating, so we’re trying to figure out something that can be put in place,” Driscoll said. “We want private clubs to continue their best practices until we codify our policies.”
