HAVERHILL — Police Chief Alan DeNaro wants to hire a therapist to join officers on calls involving mentally ill people and those in emotional distress who may harm themselves or others.
With high-profile incidents involving such calls happening across the country — sometimes resulting in violence and even death — DeNaro is proposing Haverhill hire the mental health counselor to ride with officers.
"We have been thrust into a position of handling myriad challenges ... that really require the expertise of specialists who have devoted their lives to clinical social work," the chief said at last week's City Council meeting. "As police officers we do the best we can in those situations, but they are challenging."
DeNaro said there are many kinds of calls to police for assistance in which a social worker would be helpful in diffusing a situation and getting services for a person in emotional distress.
The chief said he spoke with local health experts who recommended drawing on the skills of a licensed clinical social worker. That person would ride in a police car 40 hours per week, DeNaro said.
"At a cost of about $75,000 (per year) it's not cheap, but it's not out of the ballpark either," he said of the salary of a counselor.
DeNaro suggested the money could come from retail marijuana shops that have already opened or plan to open in Havehill. He said he is also pursuing grant money.
"Mental health technicians getting involved on the streets is something the public has demanded from police and governmental officials," he said. "We definitely have a need and this would be very beneficial to those in crisis."
DeNaro said the kind of person he has in mind would help ease tense situations that police officers often encounter.
"They (counselors) are not in uniform and they are trained in diffusing and help a lot," he said, giving examples of counseling young people who run away from home, and talking to victims of domestic violence and others who are in distress.
Council President Melinda Barrett said she was enthused about the idea, but asked if it would create any liability issues.
DeNaro said he wants to hire someone on contract basis so they would not receive job benefits and the city would not face liability issues.
Councilor Tim Jordan said mental health issues are an unreasonable challenge for police officers on calls they respond to. He said he supports DeNaro's request.
"Sometimes we expect too much from officers," Jordan said. "They should not have to be mental health councilors as well. This is a great idea and is something we should look to address as soon as possible."
Councilor John Michitson said the request to hire a mental health technician is a timely one and that he supports it.
"All the problems we're talking about — COVID, affordable housing ... are all interrelated," he said of residents feeling stress from the pandemic and financial problems caused by the health crisis.
"We definitely have the funds," Councilor Colin LePage said in asking his colleagues to support writing a letter to Mayor James Fiorentini, asking to him approve the mental health counselor position.
"The idea of using marijuana money (from pot shops) we've never had before is a natural," Barrett said.
The council voted 9-0 to send a letter to the mayor asking him to approve the chief's request.