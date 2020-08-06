City mulls moving statue

HAVERHILL — City councilors are considering moving the Hannah Duston statue out of GAR Park, as they receive public pressure during the national debate about violence and racism.
The council has agreed to have one of its subcommittees review the issue and possibility open up the discussion to the community.
Controversy surrounding the statue of Duston, a Colonial woman shown gripping an ax, began in early July when a local woman asked the council to move the statue to where it can be displayed in a more historical context.
The issue emerged again at the July 28 council meeting, where Hyatt Avenue resident Ben Roy asked that the statue erected in 1879 be moved from city property. He called the statue a form of “hate speech” against the indigenous community and referred to Duston as a murderer who committed atrocities. He said she should not be a mascot of Haverhill.
Roy cited his interpretation of what happened following an incident on March 15, 1697, when Duston — or Dustin as it is sometimes spelled — and her nursemaid, Mary Neff, were captured in a raid on Haverhill near the end of King William’s War, a conflict among English colonists, French colonists and their Native American allies.
“Hannah Duston murdered several indigenous men, women and children in their sleep and then harvested their scalps and traded them in to the Massachusetts state government for bounty,” Roy told councilors.
“Regardless of why she committed such atrocities, the question is whether or not Hannah Duston should be the symbol or mascot of Haverhill, which she so evidently is now given her place of prominence in the center of our city in front of the seat of our local government,’’ he said. “Hannah Duston was a murderer and presumably a racist, given the era she grew up in.”
The statue in GAR Park is in a prominent location near City Hall and the public library.
According to historical accounts, after her capture Duston was taken north to an encampment on an island in the Merrimack River in present-day Boscawen, New Hampshire. Along the way, the captors killed Duston’s 6-day-old daughter by dashing the baby’s head against a tree, according to the accounts.
According to some contested accounts, after being told that she and her other captives would be “stripped, scourged and made to run a gauntlet while naked” once they arrived at another camp, Duston led an early morning revolt against her captors, killing 10 men, women and children as they slept and taking their scalps as proof of their ordeal. They scuttled the natives’ canoes, except for one, then traveled down the Merrimack River, landing in Haverhill where Merrimack River Park is today along Route 110.
Roy said that various Native American groups in the region have called for the Hannah Duston statue to be removed.
“I do not care if you believe the statue is racist or not, I only care that you realize it is causing harm every day to the indigenous people and if you can’t lend a hand, you should at least please step out of the way,” he said.
Councilor John Michitson said a larger discussion should involve the public and be held in an appropriate setting.
“I don’t think this is something that’s crystal clear, but I do support moving it at this time,” Michitson said.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said Duston’s statue represents a strong independent woman taken captive at a time that was very different from today.
“What would you do if someone abducted you and killed your baby child?” Bevilacqua asked. “I don’t think of racism when I see the statue and I don’t view it as celebratory against our Native Americans. If you want to put this to a committee, I have no objections.”
Mayor James Fiorentini said that facing the same situation as Duston — being taken captive and having her child killed — he’d want to retaliate too, but that “government policy should not be based upon me at my worst.”
Councilor Timothy Jordan told Roy that a lot of people are trying to bring their 2020 mindset to an event that occurred in 1697. Jordan said to judge Duston today for what she did centuries ago is harsh.
“The way I look at it is that she’s a survivor, not that it’s black and white,” Jordan said. “To call her a murderer ... I don’t agree with that.”
Fiorentini said he recently appointed two people of Native American descent to the city’s Historical Commission. He said he asked them to tell the story of those who inhabited this land before European settlers, and to share the Native American point of view.
The mayor said he’s long had mixed feelings about the statue, and specifically a reference to savages. He was referring to one of the captions at the base of the statue describing Duston’s captors.
The council voted to have a subcommittee review the issue of moving the statue.
Atlanta resident Elizabeth Peterson, whose seven-times-great-grandmother was Hannah Duston, told The Eagle-Tribune that she’s been following the story unfolding in Haverhill.
“I’m 52 and the mother of two black children. I’m not out marching and I would not knock down statues, but I do advocate for its removal,” she said of the Hannah Duston statue.
“It makes little sense to keep such an image of fury at city center on public property in view of government buildings,’’ she said. “The crucial question provoked by this statue isn’t what would a grieving parent do in the same situation. The question surrounding this statue is why is someone’s worst moment immortalized in a city square on government property?”
Peterson, a museum director and adjunct instructor of art and culture and museum studies at Oglethorpe University, said she has mixed feelings about the statue and that it has alienated some of her family members.
“What I advocate is remove it and put it in a space ... (giving information about) others who were involved in the war,’’ she said, “and give it some serious context showing both sides.”