HAVERHILL — The city must decide on whether to renovate the Consentino School and add classroom space — which will likely result in significant disruptions during the school day — or construct an entirely new building on land behind the school, resulting in little or no disruptions.
If the city chooses to renovate with an addition, it is expected to cost more than $125 million based on current construction costs. However, if the decision is to construct a new building, those costs would be determined once a design is selected.
School Facilities Director Steve Dorrance explained the pros and cons of each approach when the School Committee met Jan. 27.
Dorrance presented his interpretation of an Existing Conditions Report issued in December by the Dore & Whittier architectural and project management company of Newburyport.
At a public information session held at the Consentino on Dec. 8, Jason Boone of Dore & Whittier said the city has entered into a grant program through the Massachusetts State Building Authority, which will be a funding partner for this project.
Dorrance said the architect originally offered 21 options for renovating and building new, but it has been whittled down to seven options, which he said are under review by the Consentino School Building Committee. He said it could be months before a decision is made on whether to renovate or build a new structure.
Mayor James Fiorentini has said the Consentino School, which was built in 1969, is not falling apart and does not pose a danger to students and staff, but is in need of some serious upgrades.
Dorrance said a renovation project would face a number of challenges and could result in unknown costs, while a new building would be take a more straightforward approach and have more predictable costs.
He said that if renovation was the choice, once the project reaches 30% of the building’s assessed value, all of today’s life safety and building codes would have to be met.
He said there is no advantage to renovating a building considering the need to be code compliant and that it would take longer to renovate than to build new.
A renovation project would require a new fire suppression system, a new HVAC system along with all heating control units and copper piping throughout the building. It would also need new doors, an upgraded electrical and lighting system, a new elevator, and a new and larger generator.
Dorrance said the replacement of all floor tiles containing asbestos would involve frequent air quality sampling and result in a loss of space for students and staff while work is taking place.
Fiorentini noted there would also be a need to replace all restroom fixtures to meet current codes.
Dorrance said a renovation project would substantially disrupt the learning environment due to noise and mitigation as construction would be happening around students and staff.
A renovated building would also result in a compromised learning environment and would be a cumbersome project to undertake, Dorrance said, and would provide awkward-sized and shaped spaces, low ceilings, reduced daylight and views, less green space and an unimproved field, along with higher operating costs over time.
“What I’m trying to define for you is a project that is extraordinarily labor intensive,” Dorrance said. “Sections (of the building) will have to be cordoned off, plastic will be everywhere ... constant cleaning of the environment, and noise and vibration disruption.”
Curbs and sidewalks would likely have to be replaced along with playground equipment and a new roof would be needed, while most of the exterior bricks would have to be replaced along with other structural features while sealants around windows and doors that probably contain asbestos would also require mitigation.
Dorrance said a new building would create purposely designed spaces that meet program needs and would have an open feel of a contemporary school and result in virtually no disruption to the learning environment. It would also be more energy efficient and cost less to maintain and operate.
“If we start with a blank slate out back, in my opinion we would have much greater value because it would be a much a less labor intensive project and we would not be tying into existing systems,” Dorrance said.
School Committee member Rich Rosa asked about other possible unforeseen costs associated with a renovation project, such as mold or mildew caused by the Consentino’s leaking roof.
Dorrance said one unforeseen condition could be hidden pneumatic tubes that control the HVAC system and are not shown on the building plans. He said those tubes could suffer damage by cutting into a wall resulting in a loss of heat for a week or more.
School Committee member Paul Magliocchetti said it doesn’t make sense to try to salvage a 50-year-old building.
“The message needs to be put out there that we need a new building,” he said. “I hope we can come together as elected officials of the city.”