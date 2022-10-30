HAVERHILL — Improvements are planned for Gale Park, Riverside Park, Round Pond and Mill Brook Park using $210,000 the city’s legislative delegation secured for Haverhill in this year’s state budget.
Mayor James Fiorentini said $50,000 will go to Lake Pentucket, known locally as Round Pond, for an improved parking area and improvements to the trail around the pond; $100,000 will go to Riverside Park for improvements to the trail along the river towards Groveland; $50,000 will go to Gale Park for restoration work and $10,000 will go to Mill Brook Park to improve the park and its Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
“We are always looking to maintain and improve our public parks, trails, and recreational spaces and these state funds help us supplement our city budget for these quality of life projects,” Fiorentini said.
Officials said the earmarks were passed in the FY23 state budget that was signed into law by Governor Baker on July 28.
Of the total amount, $150,000 was secured by State Sen. Barry Finegold and $60,000 was secured by State Rep. Vargas and State Sen. Diana DiZoglio.
Ralph Basiliere, chairman of the city’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commission, said his members are considering using the money to install lighting around the park’s paved walkways where the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was installed.
“We are very thankful to our legislators as the money will help us do work that had to be excluded when the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” Basiliere said. “Whatever we decide, the park will become more aesthetically pleasing and safer.”
Not far away from Mill Brook Park is Gale Park, where members of the Gale Park Neighborhood Association are celebrating the receipt of the $50,000, which they say will be a great help in restoring the park’s war monuments along with other improvements.
Kathy Fitts, co-chair of the neighborhood association, said her members are very excited to start the improvements, which begin Monday with a professional cleaning and repointing of the large granite World War I monument.
“Chapman Waterproofing, the company that has been restoring City Hall, will move their crane to the park as low bidder and will be cleaning the granite and replacing decayed mortar,” she said.
But that’s just one of the restoration projects planned that will be paid for through a variety of sources.
“We started fundraising a year ago with a raffle at the Farmer’s Market, then Haverhill Bank donated $5,000 and Pentucket Bank promised a $10,000 match if we could raise $10,000,” she said. “Then an anonymous donor, a veteran, donated $25,000 and along with other donations including from the two banks and a donation of $500 from the Haverhill Rotary Club we’ve raised a little over $50,000, not including the new state money.
“Our best estimate is we’re about two thirds of where we need to be,” Fitts added. “The state money is a huge boost and we’re thrilled that our legislative delegation was willing to include Gale Park.”
She said other plans include replacing the paved patio in front of the WWI monument, replacing concrete walkways with ADA compliant walkways, and installing a walkway connecting the Women Veterans Memorial to the other memorials in the park.
“The big ticket item from the private money will be used to replace the fountain, which could cost as much as $100,000 once purchased, installed, lighted and landscaped,” she said.
“Having a lighted and functioning fountain will create a nice reflective memorial feel.”
The association also plan to clean the bronze plaques on the Hiker monument — which collectively honors the men who served in the Spanish-American War (1898), those who served in the China Relief Expedition (Boxer Rebellion, 1898-1901), and those who fought in the Philippine Insurrection (Philippine-American War, 1899-1902).
“We won’t touch the Hiker itself,” she said.
