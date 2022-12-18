HAVERHILL — If you tread upon a section of the city’s landfill off Old Groveland Road known as the northern mound, there is no indication that just below the grass and weed covered surface lies decades of trash and other refuse.
The southern mound, which is much higher in elevation, was previously capped then transformed into a solar farm that generates revenue for the city.
Officials say now it’s time to cap the northern mound, which borders the Merrimack River and Johnson’s Creek, which originates in Johnson’s Pond in Groveland and flows into the river. Not capping the area would put groundwater at risk of contamination from rainwater infiltration and in the event of a major flood could wash decades-old buried trash into the river.
City officials are making plans to cap the northern mound and expect to put the project out for bid this winter, with construction beginning late next summer or fall.
The landfill’s southern mound was capped in 2014, which allowed for repurposing as a solar farm. The lower-in-height northern mound, which is more accessible and bumps up against the Merrimack River, still needs to be capped per an environmental order.
City Conservation Commission Vice-Chairman Ralph Basiliere called the project one of the most consequential in the city’s history.
“This is a chance to right a historical wrong,” Basiliere said about the Superfund site. “Capping the landfill will prevent rainwater filtering through the trash and contaminating groundwater and the river, while rebuilding the riverbank will prevent a flood from washing portions of the landfill into the river while maintaining appropriate habitat for endangered wildlife. There is likely to come a day when the city needs to draw water from the river and the last thing we need is this site creating an unnecessary risk.”
Public Works Director Robert Ward said design and permitting that is taking place now is about 80% complete. He said he would issue a request for bids this winter and award a construction contract by next June, with construction beginning late summer or fall and taking no more than 18 months to complete.
He said capping the mound involves laying down sand, then plastic, then another layer of sand, followed by topsoil and grass seeding.
The project would also involve reconstruction and stabilization of a steeply sloped area reaching down to the bank of the Merrimack River and must be excavated to prevent a collapse into the river, while protecting the river and Johnson’s Creek, which is adjacent to the eastern side of landfill.
“We’ll have to pull all the trash back and rebuild a stretch of the riverbank of more than 2,200 feet,” Ward said. “We will need to get a big excavator in there and maybe be on top and pull it back, or create a shelf for the excavator. When we re-slope the bank it will be at a more gentle slope and will be stabilized with plantings and stone riprap to help protect it.”
A 2-acre section of the landfill containing buried incinerator ash, and known as Lot 26, will be capped as well. Ward said Lot 26 is owned by Holcim-Northeast Region Inc., which purchased sections of the landfill from former owner Aggregate Industries and will pay to cap the lot as part of the larger project.
Environmental concerns
According to the state’s Division of Fisheries & Wildlife, a stretch of the river that borders the northern mound is a habitat for bald eagles while Johnson’s Creek is habitat for wood turtles. Both are listed as species of special concern, while the short-nose sturgeon and Atlantic sturgeon are listed as endangered species.
Basiliere said his commission was informed by MassWildlife that a plan for protecting wildlife habitat must be finalized before the commission can issue a permit.
“We expect to finalize that plan within six weeks,” Basiliere said. “The commission is mindful that this is one of the most important projects it will ever issue a permit for and we are doing our due diligence, which included a site visit on Dec. 8 by commission leadership, City Councilor Melinda Barrett, and Bruce Haskell, an engineer with Langdon Environmental in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.”
Haskell told the commission that the project schedule has accelerated as the city received funding through a loan financing program through MassDEP.
The project will cost the city about $8 million.
“It is a Superfund site so we are getting a low-interest loan and grant money, but we don’t know how much at this time,” Ward said.
Basiliere said that at the request of Mass Heritage, the project will include the installation of a utility pole with a crossbar that can serve as a roosting area for bald eagles.
The project will also include planting trees and shrubs above the flood plain and creating 10,000 square feet of wood turtle habitat along Johnson’s Creek and barriers to prevent turtles from crossing a gated maintenance road that runs through the landfill property.
