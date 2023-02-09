HAVERHILL — Because of his long ties to one of the city’s most popular and beautiful conservation areas, and in recognition of his work to ensure it be preserved, city officials have renamed the Crystal Point Conservation Area in honor of former Mayor James Rurak, who served four terms as mayor, from 1994 to 2002.
Rurak was instrumental in reusing Crystal Lake as a city water source for the first time in decades, running a line to Kenoza Lake, Mayor James Fiorentini said while addressing the city council Tuesday night with his request.
“He was also instrumental in ensuring that the area around Crystal Lake be preserved as a conservation area in order to protect what was then a new water supply,” the mayor said.
One area around Crystal Lake known as Crystal Point is in an area Rurak often used both as a young man and as an adult, the mayor said in his request to rename the recreational area the Mayor James A. Rurak Conservation Area, also to be known as “Rurak Point.”
“No one has done more to preserve that area than former Mayor Jim Rurak,” Fiorentini said. “There are many other reasons why Mayor Rurak deserves to be recognized for his many years of dedication to the city.”
Rurak, who was unable to attend the council meeting, reflected on the importance of this rural area of the city to his family.
“This part of the Crystal Lake watershed has been for me a place of recreation and enjoyment since my father first took me there at 3 years old,” he said. “I have enjoyed taking my own family there.
“I am very honored that the mayor and council named it Rurak Point because it calls to mind not just me but many generations of my family’s appreciation of it,” he said. “I am very grateful to the people over the years who have maintained its beauty, especially Mark Sheehan and the Trails Committee.”
Fiorentini said Rurak has served the city with distinction for many years in many capacities, including as mayor for eight years, during which time he was instrumental in the building of two new schools and a new police station.
“After Mr. Rurak was mayor he continued to serve the city with distinction,” Fiorentini said. “He has been involved for many years in civic affairs in the city. He is a long-time member of the Board of Trustees of the Haverhill Public library and has been instrumental in the library’s current remodeling drive. Mayor Rurak was always a champion of Haverhill’s Latino community and he and his wife Kathy are active supporters of Haverhill’s Latino Coalition.”
Councilor John Michitson said that in addition to all the things Rurak introduced as mayor he also pushed for the construction of single family homes in the western part of the city to balance the urban part of the city.
“It’s making a difference now and because of our diversity we can handle some of the needs of everyone in the city, and he had a lot to do with that,” Michitson said, referring to Rurak as a “true champion of Latinos.”
Naming this area after Rurak will ensure that future generations know the contributions he made to preserving the city’s water supply and the area surrounding it, Fiorentini said, adding that he plans to hold a dedication ceremony in the spring and that signage will be erected.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan asked the mayor to ensure the trails look “sharp” when it’s time for the dedication ceremony.
