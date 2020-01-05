HAVERHILL — Repairs to a section of collapsed sewer line near the Bradford side of the Basiliere Bridge are continuing, with workers preparing to splice in a 20- to 25-foot section of metal pipe.
Drivers can expect continued minor delays during the day as repairs are being made. The work is expected to be complete on or around Jan. 10, or early the following week, according to Robert Ward, deputy Department of Public Works director.
The century-old old sewer line connects to a junction at the Bradford side of the Basiliere Bridge and runs along South Main Street, where it branches off to Salem Street and Kingsbury Avenue. A section of the line just south of the bridge collapsed Dec. 22.
"Where the pipe collapsed is very deep, about 15 to 18 feet below the street," Ward said. "We have to ensure that workers in the trench are safe, so we had to install trench boxes and adequate shoring."
Ward said the roughly 30-inch diameter brick sewer line was installed prior to the construction of the Basiliere Bridge. The bridge was built in 1925, according to Bridgereports.com, a database maintained by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.
Ward said the brick line connects to a 5-foot diameter concrete sewer line near the Bradford side of the bridge. The concrete pipe runs along the Merrimack River and continues east to the former Haverhill Paperboard property, where it connects to a pumping station then continues on to the wastewater treatment plant on South Porter Street.
"The brick sewer, right before the bridge and before it connects to an interceptor, collapsed underground so we hired a contractor to fix it," Ward said in reference to N. Granese & Sons of Salem, Mass.
Before repairs could begin, workers installed bypass pumps to divert the overflow resulting from the collapse, Ward said.
"You'll see a steel plate over the road and we have two pumps set up, pumping out of a manhole near where the pipe collapsed across from the Dunkin' Donuts," he said. "Once that was set up, it was a pretty clean diversion."
Ward said the major part of the repair will be to splice in a 20 to 25 foot-long section of iron pipe as a replacement for the collapsed section of brick sewer line.
"We'll make the connection at each end and we may line the brick sewer with a plastic-type liner while were in there," he said. "But before we splice in the new section of pipe, we sent a camera up the brick sewer to the manhole in front of Wendy's (restaurant), to reveal the condition of that section of the line."
He said the camera inspection showed the line was in good shape, although the city's consulting engineers must review the inspection video before deciding on whether the pipe needs to be lined to strengthen the line's interior walls.
Ward estimates it will cost between $100,000 and $150,000 for the repairs, although that estimate could change.
"The liner would add to that and could cost an additional $50,000 for about 200 feet of liner," he said.
He said that Friday, Jan. 3, workers were cleaning the collapsed section of sewer line with a vacuum truck.
"When it collapsed, soil and debris washed out so they removed wet soil with some sewage and will dispose of it properly," he said.