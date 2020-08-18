HAVERHILL — City officials say that while they work on recruiting a new assistant harbormaster, firefighters at the Water Street station are filling in as needed during the day for Harbormaster Michael Vets, who works nights and weekends.
According to the mayor's office, the city spent an average of $275 per week in overtime pay during the month of July for the firefighter who is performing assistant harbormaster duties on weekdays.
Mayoral aide Shawn Regan said the firefighter who is patrolling the river did so for a total of 23 hours during the month of July and was paid an overtime rate of $47.70 per hour. Regan said he responds to specific situations that might arise and for when he is needed.
"This is a temporary solution to be rectified when we hire a new assistant harbormaster, for which we are currently advertising," Regan said.
The posting, which can be seen on the city's website, notes the seasonal, part-time job runs from April to October and pays $20 an hour.
Regan said that although the posting had an initial closing date of Aug. 7, the closing date has been extended.
With the introduction of Plum Island Kayak, which is offering kayak rentals and tours from the city's floating docks behind the Tap Restaurant, and now free river tours offered by Tim Slavit in his decommissioned 40-foot Coast Guard utility boat, officials say they wanted more of a presence on the river during the daytime when Harbormaster Michael Vets is not on duty.
Vets works 30 hours a week for the city, at nights and on weekends, officials said, but is also on call in an emergency.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he wanted someone on the river during the day in an official capacity and that using firefighters is a temporary arrangement. He said the overtime being paid to firefighters who serve in the capacity of river ambassadors is being covered by the Fire Department's existing budget.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said that because of increased activity on the river, the Fire Department wanted more of a harbor patrol presence.
"We've been having difficultly getting assistance for Mike Vets, so we're using firefighter Steve Trocki, who has a captain's license, to give Vets some help," Laliberty said, noting that he's training other firefighters to help as well.
He said the job entails patrolling Haverhill's stretch of the river in the harbormaster's boat.
"We're out there to be ambassadors for the city, and to assist boaters if they get in trouble or are misbehaving," Laliberty said.
He said that in general, the harbormaster assists the Fire Department in water rescues and ensures docks along the river are installed correctly and that boaters are following the rules.
"There are a lot of things the harbormaster does that aren't just on the water," Laliberty said. "With the city promoting its public docks for dining and shopping, we want to make sure we are on the river in case someone needs help and to provide boaters with information."